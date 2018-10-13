PBL JH cross country runners compete in IESA Class 2A state meet

NORMAL — Trixie Johnson of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished 102nd in the IESA Class 2A state meet with a time of 13:11.8 on Saturday.

Teammate Alexis Putnam finished 107th with a time of 13:15.1.

Landen Barfield of the PBL boys’ team finished 184th with a time of 12:34.2 in the 2A boys’ race.



IESA STATE MEET

Class 2A boys

Top individuals

1. Riley Newport (DeKalb Clinton Rosette) 10:36.2; 2. Akili Parekh (Chicago Latin School) 10:43.5; 3. Akram Alothman (Willowbrook Westview Hills) 10:53.1; 4. Benjamin Gibson (Chicago Latin School) 10:53.3; 5. Sam Bushert (El Paso-Gridley) 10:56; 6. Nicholas Sell (Dunlap Valley) 10:58.7; 7. Will Bendler (Shelbyville Moulton) 10:59.4; 8. Aidan Mackto (Lockport Oak Prairie) 10:59.6; 9. Ian Burke (Green Oaks Oak Grove) 10:59.9; 10. Trey Sato (Round Lake Park) 11:00; 11. Christian Provost (Kankakee Bishop McNamara) 11:03.1; 12. Henry Welsh (Dunlap Valley) 11:04.7; 13. Joshua Noll (Dunlap Valley) 11:04.8; 14. Isaac Crumrine (Riverton) 11:05.5; 15. Jake Suchorabski (Lockport Oak Prairie) 11:06.1; 16. Nolan Lamoureux (Lockport Oak Prairie) 11:06.2; 17. Agner Marrero Torres (Beardstown) 11:06.6; 18. Angel Fernandez (DeKalb Clinton Rosette) 11:06.8; 19. Matthew Kotcher (Chicago Latin School) 11:07; 20. Rocco Biamonte (Lockport Oak Prairie) 11:08.3; 21. Niklas Polonowski (La Grange Gurrie) 11:08.4; 22. Charles Coleman (Chicago Latin School) 11:09.1; 23. Carson Lehman (Eureka) 11:10; 24. Nelson Mitchell (Chicago Latin School) 11:13.8; 25. Riley Siwinski (Lockport Oak Prairie) 11:14.9.

PBL results — 184. Landen Barfield, 12:34.2.

Class 2A girls

Top individuals

1. Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) 11:34.8; 2. Raegen Stringer (Tolono Unity) 11:41.8; 3. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 11:50.8; 4. Bella Domier (Round Lake Park) 11:52.3; 5. Catherine McCabe (Willowbrook Westview Hills) 11:52.3; 6. Heather Canny (Lockport Oak Prairie) 11:53.5; 7. Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) 11:55.1; 8. Erinne Johnosn (Tolono Unity) 11:56.1; 9. Maria Polyakov (River Forest Roosevelt) 11:58.4; 10. Grace Erb (Winnebago) 11:59.6; 11. Erica Woodard (Tolono Unity) 12:00.2; 12. Audrey Remole (Tolono Unity) 12:00.6; 13. Sophia Flowers (Romeoville Lukancic) 12:02.8; 14. Kiersten White (Manhattan) 12:08.0; 15. Brooklyn Bender (Marshall) 12:09.3; 16. Kerrigan Vandel (East Peoria Central) 12:10.2; 17. Michaela Quinn (Elmhurst Visitation) 12:13.4; 18. Caroline Turner (Lockport Oak Prairie) 12:13.9; 19. Nia Harrington (Channahon) 12:17.0; 20. Abigail Petersen (Darien Eisenhower) 12:17.6; 21. Amanda McGreal (Elmhurst Visitation) 12:18.5; 22. Briana Ritchie (Tolono Unity) 12:21.7; 23. Addy Elwell (Metamora) 12:22.6; 24. Sydney Fontaine (Lockport Oak Prairie) 12:24.4; 25. Sidney Marquie (Clifton Nash) 12:25.2.

PBL results — 102. Trixie Johnson, 13:11.8; 107. Alexis Putnam, 13:15.1.