Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had two tackles for Knox College in a 28-7 win Saturday over Grinnell College.

Sam Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had one unassisted tackle and three assisted tackles for Culver-Stockton in a 24-21 loss Saturday to William Penn.

Alex Rosenbaum -- The 2018 GCMS graduate played for a Culver-Stockton football team that netted 280 total yards of offense in Saturday's game.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 41st with a time of 26:57.1 for Bradley University in the open race of Friday's Bradley "Pink" Classic.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished 40th with a time of 25:58 for Augustana College in Saturday's race at Lake Breeze Golf Club in Winneconne, Wisconsin.

Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 221 kills, 99 blocks and 23 digs for Vincennes.

Katelyn Riffle -- The 2017 PBL graduate has 191 kills, 72 blocks and 35 digs for Parkland College as of Sunday.

Kassidi Burton -- As of Sunday, the former Tri-Point volleyball standout has 280 kills, 193 digs and 12 blocks for Kankakee Community College.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 finished with 14th a time of 26:28.5 in the Bethel College Invitational for Indiana Wesleyan, which is ranked 10th in the NAIA cross country poll on Friday, Oct. 5.