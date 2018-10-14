PBL High School boys cross country places seventh at Patriot Invite

PEORIA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished seventh in the 43-team Patriot Invite held Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

The Panthers finished with a score of 288 while Elmwood/Brimfield scored a 94 to finish first.

Ryder James finished seventh individually with a time of 15:41 to lead PBL. Alec St. Julien finished 64th with a time of 17:03.8, Nik Schnabel placed 74th with a time of 17:12.8, Jesse Barfield finished 96th with a time of 17:27.2 and Keagan Busboom placed 102nd with a time of 17:32.8 to contribute to the Panthers' team score.

Trevor Morse (131st place, 17:53.5) and Ashton Goss (141st, 18:02.5) also participated for PBL in the boys' varsity race.

The PBL girls' varisty team finished 19th out of 30 teams with a score of 550.

Evie Ellis finished 36th with a time of 19:48.5 while Gracie Smith placed 113rd with a time of 21:59.6 and Gina Galey finished 158th wit ha time of 23:24.5. Lorena Arnett placed 180th with a time of 24:07.4 while Jordan Parrish finished 209th with a time of 25:42.9 and Olivia Wilson placed 237th with a time of 28:36.

In the open boys' race, Jordan Giese finished fifth with a time of 16:58.9, followed by teammates Erik Reck (17th, 17:46), Paul Cleary (18th, 17:56.7) Daniel Busby (19th, 17:59.4), Tim Hewerdine (35th, 19:01.6), Jarrett Hazelwood (57th, 20:04.9), Liam McMullin (58th, 20:06), Zach Lundquist (84th, 21:17), Cameron Grohler (113th, 22:19) and Seth Wolken (131st, 25:48.5).

In the open girls' race, Madie Royer finished 15th with a time of 21:26.3, Alyssa Hofer finished 50th with a time of 26:10.9, Yami Domingo finished 51st with a time of 26:22.3 and Reese San Diego finished 61st with a time of 28:50.4.

PATRIOT INVITE

At Detweiller Park, Peoria

BOYS

Team scores

1. Elmwood/Brimfield, 94; 2. Monticello, 96; 3. Athens, 186; 4. Pleasant Plains, 241; 5. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 246; 6. Father McGivney Catholic, 249; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 288; 8. Tolono Unity, 303; 9. St. Joseph-Ogden, 308; 10. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 321; 11. Erie-Prophetstown, 327; 12. Lawrenceville, 348; 13. Macomb, 365; 14. Knoxville, 457; 15. Quincy Notre Dame, 515; 16. Georgetown La Salette Academy, 532; 17. Iroquois West, 562; 18. Havana, 572; 19. Spring Valley Hall, 583; 20. Shelbyville, 590; 21. Marquette Academy, 592; 22. Princeville, 616; 23. Farmington Central, 617; 24. Williamsville, 652; 25. Franklin, 654; 26. ROWVA-Galva (Mid-County) 656; 27. Tri-Point, 670; 28. Sherrard, 731; 29. Rockridge, 765; 30. Princeton, 787; 31. Beecher, 824; 32. Stark County, 844; 33. Lewistown, 866; 34. Midwest Central, 897; 35. Ridgewood, 923; 36. Annawan Wethersfield, 954; 37. Putnam County, 958; 38. Kewanee, 961; 39. Prairie Central, 969; 40. Monmouth-Roseville, 979; 41. Bureau Valley, 1,078; 42. Beardstown, 1,147; 43. Henry-Senachwine/Midland, 1,187.

Top individuals

1. Garrett Dixon (Monticello) 15:05; 2. Negus Bogard (Robinson) 15:25.6; 3. Cameron Woodard (Unity) 15:29.7; 4. Spencer Mauch (Newman) 15:38.4; 5. Shay Hafner (Newman) 15:39.4; 6. Noah McIntyre (Athens) 15:39.6; 7. Ryder James (PBL) 15:41; 8. Elias Bergman (IVC) 15:42.1; 9. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:47.2; 10. Braden Moore (PP) 15:54.4; 11. Steven Melin (PP) 15:55.5; 12. Tyler Guthrie (FM) 16:01.7; 13. Isiah McCune (SJ-O) 16:01.9; 14. Maverick Wright (Robinson) 16:02.2; 15. Griff Inskeep (EB) 16:08.3; 16. Thomas Harmon (EB) 16:08.4; 17. Luke Sokolowski (Monticello) 16:09.3; 18. Blaine Hesler (Lawrenceville) 16:11.6; 19. Adam Bohm (Havana) 16:12.5; 20. Jarrett Cox (Unity) 16:12.6; 21. Luke Hoffmann (EB) 16:13.9; 22. Jacob Brown (EB) 16:14.8; 23. Zach Brasel (FM) 16:14.9; 24. Robbie Hess (Lewistown) 16:17.2; 25. Caelin Foley (ROWVA) 16:17.6.

Other PBL results -- 64. Alec St. Julien, 17:03.8; 74. Nik Schnabel, 17:12.8; 96. Jesse Barfield, 17:27.2; 102. Keagan Busboom, 17:32.8; 131. Trevor Morse, 17:53.5; 141. Ashton Goss, 18:02.5.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Tolono Unity, 59; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 93; 3. Pleasant Plains, 100; 4. Knoxville, 180; 5. Beecher, 190; 6. Monticello, 215; 7. Macomb, 227; 8. Annawan Wethersfield, 230; 9. Elmwood, 234; 10. Lawrenceville, 279; 11. Stark County, 310; 12. Athens, 342; 13. Quincy Notre Dame, 381; 14. Liberty, 400; 15. Prairie Central, 472; 16. Farmington, 486; 17. Havana, 501; 18. Sherrard, 519; 19. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 550; 20. Bureau Valley, 557; 21. Rockridge, 583; 22. Spring Valley Hall, 584; 23. Monmouth-Roseville, 600; 24. Princeton, 619; 25. Father McGivney Catholic, 655; 26. Ridgewood, 664; 27. Williamsville, 683; 28. Mercer County, 722; 29. Iroquois West, 744; 30. Bushnell-Prairie City, 791.

Top individuals

1. Karlie Hey (Newman) 17:54.8; 2. Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) 17:59.2; 3. Jordan Harmon (Unity) 18:10; 4. Maya Stovall (Macomb) 18:10.4; 5. Caroline Jachino (PP) 18:12.5; 6. Tori Fasano (Beecher) 18:17.6; 7. Hailey Janssen (Beecher) 18:21.3; 8. Cassidy Bagby (SJ-O) 18:24.4; 9. Bailey Harris (Knoxville) 18:31.2; 10. Breena Shreeves (Knoxville) 18:37.8; 11. Caroline Bachert (Unity) 18:49.1; 12. Hannah Rajlich (SJ-O) 18:54.1; 13. Bernedette Tournoux (PP) 18:56.3; 14. Anna Heffren (Lewistown) 19:01.3; 15. Rachel Gomez (Annawan) 19:02; 16. Kylie Decker (Unity) 19:03; 17. Brigid Tournoux (PP) 19:03.4; 18. Kiersten Huffman (Routt) 19:07.5; 19. Evy Atkins (Unity) 19:09.5; 20. Audrey Hancock (Unity) 19:10.6; 21. Alexa Perrow (Elmwood) 19:22; 22. Olivia Frail (SC) 19:23.6; 23. Taylor Joop (Unity) 19:24.4; 24. Ally Monk (SJ-O) 19:25.7; 25. Malia Fairbanks (Unity) 19:28.6.

PBL results -- 36. Evie Ellis, 19:48.5; 113. Gracie Smith, 21:59.6; 158. Gina Galey, 23:24.5; 180. Lorena Arnett, 24:07.4; 209. Jordan Parrish, 25:42.9; 237. Olivia Wilson, 28:36.

OPEN BOYS' RACE

PBL results -- 5. Jordan Giese, 16:58.9; 17. Erik Reck, 17:46.7; 18. Paul Cleary, 17:56.7; 19. Daniel Busby, 17:59.4; 35. Tim Hewerdine, 19:01.6; 57. Jarrett Hazelwood, 20:04.9; 58. Liam McMullin, 20:06; 84. Zach Lundquist, 21:17; 113. Cameron Grohler, 22:19; 131. Seth Wolken, 25:48.5.

OPEN GIRLS' RACE

PBL results -- 15. Madie Royer, 21:26.3; 50. Alyssa Hofer, 26:10.9; 51. Yami Domingo, 26:22.3; 61. Reese San Diego, 28:50.4.