GCMS football to host Dee-Mack in regular-season finale

GIBSON CITY -- Seventeen members of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team will play in their final regular-season game as the Falcons host their 2018 regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Friday against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

The players will be honored as part of senior-night festivities.

"These seniors have worked extremely hard for four years," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "We're excited (about being) able to honor them at home this week. A lot of good things are happening around our school."

A GCMS victory would mean that the Falcons will do something they have already done twice during the high school careers of the 17-senior class, which consists of Lane Short, Ben Freehill, Nathan Garard, Andrew Laughery, Layne Harden, Bryce Barnes, Lance Livingston, Ryland Holt, Jared Trantina, Marcus Baillie, Austin Spiller, Josh Bleich, Darrin Brown, Joe Allen, Remi Astronomo, Hayden Workman and Garrett Wright. It would be the third time in four years that GCMS goes undefeated through the regular season, including last year's IHSA Class 2A state title.

"That has never been our goal. Going into the playoffs 9-0 is great, but undefeated has never been a goal of ours. Our goals are to win conference and to win state -- those have always been goals of ours," Allen said. "We're looking forward to finishing off the regular season on a positive note heading toward the playoffs."

A win would also give the Falcons their third straight outright conference title. They won the Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division title in each of the last two years before switching to the HOIC Large Division this season.

"We've never really compared the two (divisions). We just play the teams on our schedule," Allen said. "We don't really worry about big or small or 1A, 2A or 3A. You just go out and play the game."

GCMS has been ranked No. 1 in the state in 1A in each of the past three weeks.

"Obviously, Gibson City has a great team and appears to be very deserving of their No. 1 ranking," Dee-Mack head coach Job Linboom said.

The Chiefs are looking to end their 2018 season on a high note as they enter Friday's game with a 3-5 record.

"Traditionally, Dee-Mack's going to play as hard as they can. Coach Linboom will expect them to. Regardless of their record, we believe that they're going to come out and give it their best shot to be the spolier and try to beat us, but we're going to focus on what we can control and how we can get better on the offensive and defensive side," Allen said.

"We know that we will be huge underdogs, so we are approaching the game with a nothing-to-lose attitude," Linboom added. "With the playoffs no longer a possibility for us, I have told our juniors that their 2019 season starts this week."

Dee-Mack, which won the 2A state title in 2016, has some experience with playing against state championship-level competition.

Back in 2009, the Chiefs played Morrison, that year's undefeated 2A champs, in the first round of the playoffs.

Although they lost 55-20 to finish their season with a 5-5 record, they were the only team to score 20 on them all year.

"(It's) a stat that we took a great deal of pride in. So even in defeat, there is always something to play for; that's the approach we are taking into this game," Linboom said. "I've told our players that true competitors want to test themselves against the very best. While we won't be playing in a state championship game, we do get to finish our season playing against a state champion. I've challenged our players on an individual basis to see what they can do against the elite level of competition that GCMS provides."

Last week, El Paso-Gridley snapped a three-game shutout streak for GCMS's defense, which has not allowed a first-half score all season while the Falcons have won all eight of their games by at least 28 points.

"Specifically, GCMS looks to be very difficult to run on; our only chance at offensive success may be to try and find some sort of a favorable matchup in the passing game, but that won't be much easier," Linboom said. "On defense, they play very physical and with great pursuit. According to our scouting and film review, it doesn't appear that their defensive starters have given up a single point this year. We will try to be the first."

The Falcons defeated EP-G 63-6 as Jared Trantina rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, all in the first quarter. Nathan Garard thew for 101 yards for GCMS as well.

"The tailback Jared Trantina makes such good cuts and runs so strong, and the quarterback not only throws a great deep ball, he is able to extend plays with his running ability as well," Linboom said.

Bryce Barnes returned a fumble recovery for one of two defensive touchdowns scored by GCMS last Friday. It is Barnes' offensive abilities, however, that caught Linboom's attention as well.

"In my 20 years of coaching, I can't recall ever seeing a tight end who was so good at run blocking and so good at making big plays downfield as a receiver," Linboom said. "Most tight ends are only really good at one skill or the other."

Dee-Mack counters with an offense that has a quarterback in Zach Horve who has thrown for 857 yards and eight touchdowns. Dakota Brush (396 yards, five touchdowns), Levi Scheuermann (232 yards, five touchdowns) and Cori Payne (207 yards, two touchdowns) lead the Chiefs' rushing attack.

"They have several players. They throw a lot of different things at you. They can be spread one minute, and then the next minute, they might be in double-tight or double-wing and run a sweep," Allen said. "There are a lot of things we're going to have to prepare for on our defensive side."

The Chiefs' defense, meanwhile, has held five of its opponents to less than 20 points, including 19-18 and 13-6 losing efforts during the past two weeks to Fisher and Tri-Valley, respectively.

Christian Miller has three sacks while Jared Kilby has four interceptions and Wade Wiegand is Dee-Mack's leading tackler with 149 tackles.

"On our offensive side, they throw a lot of different fronts at you," Allen said. "They blitz a lot with their defense. We're excited about the matchup because they do so many different things that we're going to have to look at and make sure we're prepared for."