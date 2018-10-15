GCMS tennis ends season in sectionals

CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team concluded its season on Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional.

"Congratulations to all the girls who played at Sectionals this past Saturday," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "It was a very cold morning for sure."

Alayna Miller advanced past the first round by defeating her Kankakee opponent 6-2, 6-2. Against a player from Urbana Uni High, she lost.

"In this match, she had several games of deuce," Petersen said. "Alayna played very well on Saturday. It was great to see her playing with confidence and using all the skills she had learned these past four years. Our program will miss our four year veterans, Jessica (Mueller), Paige (Shelton) and Alayna."

Junior Riley Cushman was defeated by a ranked Sat. Thomas More girls 6-3, 6-1.

"I'm so pleased to see how far she has come this season," Petersen said. "Riley started out as our No. 6 player but moved up through the ranks with hard work and determination."

Juniors Payton Beach/Summer Roesch lost to the No. 1 seed Gunn/Berg -- who became state qualifieres on Saturday -- from Champaign Central by a score of 6-0, 6-0.

"They played closer than the scores reflect," Petersen said. "I was happy to see them being aggressive and learning from the Central duo. It will be nice to have all three of these girls next year to build our program on."

Seniors Jessica Mueller/Paige Shelton lost to a duo from Urbana by a score of 6-2, 6-2, with all seven of their matches going to deuce.

"They put up a good fight, and I was pleased to see their level of play for the day. (It) was outstanding," Petersen said.

"I had several coaches approach me and compliment our program and the girls' sportsmanship. It was definitely a great day to be a Falcon. The girls made us proud."

IHSA State Sectionals

Class 1A Champaign Central

(Top Four Places advance to State)

TEAM SCORES

1. Centennial 24; 2. Champaign Central 20; 3. St. Thomas More 13; 4. Urbana 9; T5. Mahomet-Seymour 8; T5. Urbana Uni 8; 7. Lincoln 4; T8. GCMS 2; T8. Bishop McNamara 2; T10. Judah Christian 0; T10. Kankakee 0; T10. Watseka 0.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS

(Top Four Places advance to State)

THIRD-PLACE — Chikako Barnes (Champaign Central) def. Erin Wright (Urbana) 6-0, 6-1

CHAMPIONSHIP —Gurveena Singh (Centennial) def. Angela Xu (Centennial) 6-3, 6-1

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS

(Top Four Places advance to State)

THIRD PLACE — Annika Hiredesai/Hannah Shim (Normal Community) def. Makayla Castillo/Olivia Sander (Moline) 6-1, 6-0

CHAMPIONSHIP — Kayva Sudhir/Grace Walls (Normal Community) def. Monika Birski/Lauren Myers (Moline) 7-5, 6-4