IHSA football playoff outlook (after Week 8)

After Week 9, the IHSA's playoff selection show will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, with Class 1A, 2A and 3A pairings to be shown at 8:10, 8:20 and 8:30 p.m., respectively. The show can be seen on television on NBC Sports Chicago Plus or online at nbcsportschicago.com/watchlive. It is also being streamed on Facebook live.

In the IHSA playoff system, 256 teams are chosen to play in the postseason.

After the teams are chosen, they are divided into eight 32-team classes based on enrollment.

If the playoffs were to start today, for instance, schools with enrollments of 300-399 would be placed in Class 2A and schools with enrollments of 399-547 would be placed in Class 3A. GCMS (312) is in 2A and PBL (481) is in 3A.

Champions of conferences with six or more schools and teams with six or more wins are guaranteed a spot. PBL (6-2, 4-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) trails Clifton Central (6-2, 5-0) for the conference lead in the SVC.

Meanwhile, GCMS (8-0, 4-0 Heart of Illinois Conference Large) is in sole possession of first place in its conference race.

In the conference race, ties are determined by giving a split title to the appropriate teams. In the IHSA, the conference representative is determined, in the event of a two-team tie, on the basis of head-to-head competition when those teams have played during the regular season.

Three- and four-way ties are broken are broken by eliminating teams according to the following steps. If, after any step is applied, only two teams remain, the head-to-head matchup determined the champion.

-- Most wins in all conference games.

-- Any team that has defeated all the other tied teams.

-- If all tied teams played each other, fewest total points allowed in those games.

-- If all tied teams played each other, highest point differential in those games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).

-- Fewest total points allowed in all conference games.

-- Highest point differential in all conference games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).

-- Most wins in all games.

-- Random drawing by the IHSA office.

Schools with five wins are considered to be “on the bubble", as the IHSA states, for a playoff spot and are chosen based on tiebreaker points determined by the total number of victories compiled by a school’s opponents. GCMS’s opponents, for instance, have won a combined 40 games, giving the Falcons the most tiebreaker points among undefeated Class 2A-classified schools.

PBL’s opponents, meanwhile, have won 39 games, giving the Panthers the second-most tiebreaker points among 6-2 teams.

In the event of a tie between two teams involving opponents’ wins, an additional tiebreaker is put in place in favor of teams with more combined wins of all defeated opponents.

Here is a look at the playoff outlook for Class 2A and Class 3A:

Class 2A

Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment Next Game

1. Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 8-0 40 312.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)

2. Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] 8-0 36 337.00 Fri. vs. 5-3 Polo

3. Orion 8-0 35 341.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)

4. Carthage (Illini West) 8-0 34 332.00 Fri. at 6-2 Elmwood

5. Decatur (St. Teresa) 8-0 33 369.60 Fri. vs. 3-5 Shelbyville

6. Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 8-0 32 391.00 Fri. at 4-4 Auburn

7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 7-1 36 367.95 Fri. vs. 2-6 Port Byron (Riverdale)

8. Chicago (Collins) [Coop] 7-1 33 379.00 Fri. at 1-7 Chicago (Foreman)

9. Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 7-1 26 342.00 Fri. vs. 4-4 Seneca

10. Knoxville 6-2 43 386.00 Fri. at 8-0 Farmington

11. Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 6-2 36 350.00 Fri. at 8-0 Orion

12. Eldorado 6-2 34 348.00 Fri. vs. 2-6 Johnston City

13. Athens 6-2 34 303.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 New Berlin

14. Chester 6-2 34 329.00 Fri. at 5-3 Albion (Edwards County)

15. Clifton (Central) 6-2 29 354.00 Fri. at 1-7 Momence

16. Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 6-2 29 377.85 Sat. vs. 2-6 River Grove (Guerin)

17. Downs (Tri-Valley) 5-3 45 346.00 Fri. vs. 7-1 Eureka

18. Aledo (Mercer County) 5-3 38 396.00 Fri. vs. 5-3 Oneida (ROWVA)

19. Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) 5-3 31 342.00 Fri. vs. 4-4 Bensenville (Fenton)

20. Rockford (R. Christian) 5-3 29 379.00 Fri. at 6-2 Kirkland (Hiawatha)

21. Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] 5-3 25 375.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Niantic (Sangamon Valley)

22. Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] 4-4 38 366.00 Fri. at 5-3 Cerro Gordo

23. Fithian (Oakwood) 4-4 38 304.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Catlin (Salt Fork)

24. Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] 4-4 37 300.00 Fri. at 4-4 Winchester

25. Chicago (Harlan) 4-4 36 381.00 Thu. vs. 2-6 Chicago (Julian)

26. Auburn 4-4 36 393.00 Fri. vs. 8-0 Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

27. Marshall 4-4 36 391.00 Fri. at 5-3 Newton

28. Staunton 4-4 36 380.00 Fri. at 2-6 Roxana

29. Watseka 4-4 35 310.00 Fri. vs. 0-8 Gilman (Iroquois West)

30. Minonk (Fieldcrest) 4-4 35 338.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

31. Rushville (R.-Industry) 4-4 35 341.00 Fri. at 2-6 Astoria

32. Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] 4-4 33 318.00 Fri. vs. 0-7 Martinsville

33. Tremont 4-4 32 313.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Heyworth

34. Sciota (West Prairie) [Bushnell-West Prairie Coop] 4-4 32 386.00 Fri. at 4-4 Lewistown

35. Nokomis [Coop] 4-4 29 323.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Pawnee

Class 3A

Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment Next Game

1. Monticello 8-0 32 527.00 Fri. at 5-3 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)

2. Byron 8-0 32 470.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Dixon (H.S.)

3. Carlinville 8-0 32 450.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Greenville

4. Fairfield 8-0 32 426.00 Fri. at 7-1 Sesser (S.-Valier)

5. Farmington 8-0 31 445.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Knoxville

6. Lisle (Sr.) 8-0 30 480.00 Fri. at 7-1 Coal City

7. Beardstown 7-1 39 449.00 Fri. at 6-2 Greenfield

8. Chicago (Dunbar) 7-1 36 439.00 Sat. at 5-3 Chicago (Amundsen)

9. Eureka 7-1 34 517.00 Fri. at 5-3 Downs (Tri-Valley)

10. Williamsville 7-1 33 467.00 Fri. at 3-5 Petersburg (PORTA)

11. Vandalia 7-1 33 429.00 Fri. vs. 7-1 Pana (H.S.)

12. Pana (H.S.) 7-1 33 399.00 Fri. at 7-1 Vandalia

13. West Frankfort (Frankfort) 7-1 32 491.00 Fri. vs. 7-1 Nashville

14. Nashville 7-1 29 399.00 Fri. at 7-1 West Frankfort (Frankfort)

15. Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] 6-2 41 474.00 Fri. vs. 8-0 Carthage (Illini West)

16. Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 6-2 39 481.00 Fri. vs. 5-3 Dwight

17. Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 6-2 34 510.00 Fri. at 1-7 Benton

18. Poplar Grove (North Boone) 6-2 34 503.00 Fri. vs. 4-4 Winnebago

19. DuQuoin (H.S.) 6-2 34 451.00 Fri. at 6-2 Murphysboro

20. Greenville 6-2 34 524.00 Fri. at 8-0 Carlinville

21. Monmouth (M.-Roseville) 6-2 31 530.00 Fri. at 2-6 Kewanee (H.S.)

22. Chicago (Clark) 5-3 42 542.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Chicago (Back of the Yards)

23. Spring Valley (Hall) 5-3 37 437.00 Fri. vs. 2-6 Sherrard

24. Princeton 5-3 37 529.00 Fri. vs. 4-4 Peru (St. Bede)

25. Wilmington 5-3 36 465.00 Fri. at 5-3 Plano

26. Pleasant Plains 5-3 35 420.00 Fri. at 1-7 Pittsfield

27. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 5-3 35 467.00 Fri. vs. 8-0 Monticello

28. Newton 5-3 32 456.00 Fri. vs. 4-4 Marshall

29. Oneida (ROWVA) [Mid-County Coop] 5-3 32 424.00 Fri. at 5-3 Aledo (Mercer County)

30. Dwight [Coop] 5-3 31 433.00 Fri. at 6-2 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

31. Westmont 5-3 17 437.00 Fri. vs. 2-6 Burlington (Central)

32. Seneca 4-4 42 456.00 Fri. at 7-1 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

33. Herscher 4-4 39 527.00 Fri. at 1-7 Manteno

34. Chicago (Urban Prep/Englewood) 4-4 38 520.00 Sat. vs. 1-7 Chicago (Goode)

35. Rock Island (Alleman) 4-4 37 440.00 Fri. at 3-5 Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)

36. Champaign (St. Thomas More) 4-4 36 440.55 Fri. at 6-2 Fairbury (Prairie Central)

37. Winnebago 4-4 36 454.00 Fri. at 6-2 Poplar Grove (North Boone)

38. Alton (Marquette) 4-4 34 412.00 Fri. at 2-6 Kincaid (South Fork)

39. Peru (St. Bede) 4-4 33 448.80 Fri. at 5-3 Princeton

40. Peotone 4-4 31 493.00 Fri. at 2-6 Streator (Twp.)

Conference Champions

School W-L Opponents' Wins Defeated Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 8-0 40 37 312.00

Elmhurst (IC Catholic) 8-0 36 34 529.65

Oak Lawn (Richards) 8-0 36 32 1624.00

Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] 8-0 36 31 337.00

Orion 8-0 35 29 341.00

Carthage (Illini West) 8-0 34 28 332.00

Decatur (St. Teresa) 8-0 33 30 369.60

Lombard (Glenbard East) 8-0 32 28 2263.00

Batavia 8-0 32 28 1899.00

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 8-0 32 28 391.00

Monticello 8-0 32 27 527.00

Cary (C.-Grove) 8-0 32 26 1705.00

Byron 8-0 32 26 470.00

Carlinville 8-0 32 26 450.00

Washington 8-0 31 30 1340.00

Paris 8-0 31 30 581.00

Ottawa (Marquette) 8-0 31 28 272.25

Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 8-0 31 28 1183.00

Farmington 8-0 31 25 445.00

Antioch 8-0 30 28 1327.00

Lisle (Sr.) 8-0 30 23 480.00

Taylorville 8-0 29 26 761.00

Princeville 8-0 29 24 233.00

Argenta (A.-Oreana) 8-0 28 25 284.00

Milledgeville 8-0 28 24 160.00

Rolling Meadows 8-0 28 23 1899.00

Highland 8-0 27 27 915.00

Chicago (Marist) 7-1 43 29 2686.20

Park Ridge (Maine South) 7-1 40 35 2396.00

Camp Point (Central) 7-1 36 23 245.00

Coal City 7-1 33 22 662.00

Cahokia (H.S.) 7-1 31 22 883.00

Normal (Community) 7-1 31 22 2091.00

Gurnee (Warren) 7-1 28 21 4026.00

Moline (H.S.) 7-1 28 20 2082.00

Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) 7-1 26 18 632.00

Marengo 6-2 43 26 685.00

East St. Louis (Sr.) 6-2 42 22 1235.00

Naperville (Central) 6-2 42 20 2810.00

Carrollton 6-2 38 17 208.00

Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 6-2 34 20 510.00

Hoffman Estates (Conant) 6-2 34 15 2349.00

Freeburg 6-2 33 18 633.00

Chicago (Hyde Park) 6-2 31 17 850.00

Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) 6-3 31 15 561.00

Herrin (H.S.) 6-2 31 12 733.00

Clifton (Central) 6-2 29 19 354.00

Toledo (Cumberland) 6-2 29 16 278.00

Crete (C.-Monee) 5-3 38 16 1638.00

Chicago (Clemente) 5-3 28 14 753.00

Elgin (St. Edward) 4-4 44 18 630.30

Playoff Clinchers

School W-L Opponents' Wins Defeated Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment

Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) 8-0 41 34 2889.00

Chicago (Brother Rice) 8-0 40 32 2290.20

Chicago (Simeon) 8-0 39 36 2202.75

Sterling (H.S.) 8-0 36 30 1044.00

Chicago (Payton) 8-0 33 25 1073.00

Oswego (H.S.) 8-0 32 25 2773.00

Fairfield 8-0 32 25 426.00

Rockton (Hononegah) 8-0 32 25 2006.00

Chatham (Glenwood) 8-0 32 25 1403.00

Lombard (Montini) 8-0 32 24 1047.75

Villa Park (Willowbrook) 8-0 29 25 1912.00

Chicago (Kenwood) 8-0 29 21 1491.00

Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) 7-1 46 35 2757.00

Kankakee (McNamara) 7-1 42 27 572.55

Chicago (Mt. Carmel) 7-1 40 30 2039.40

LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) 7-1 39 31 1254.00

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 7-1 39 28 1864.00

Beardstown 7-1 39 26 449.00

Tuscola 7-1 38 29 298.00

Metamora 7-1 36 27 980.00

Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 7-1 36 26 367.95

Chicago (Dunbar) 7-1 36 26 439.00

DeKalb 7-1 36 26 1840.00

Bolingbrook 7-1 36 21 3550.00

Eureka 7-1 34 21 517.00

Chicago (Collins) [Coop] 7-1 33 25 379.00

Rockford (Boylan Catholic) 7-1 33 24 856.00

Pontiac 7-1 33 23 647.00

Williamsville 7-1 33 22 467.00

Aurora (West Aurora) 7-1 33 19 3665.00

Rochester 7-1 33 19 766.00

Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] 7-1 33 19 291.00

Oswego (East) 7-1 33 19 2616.00

Pana (H.S.) 7-1 33 18 399.00

Plainfield (South) 7-1 33 18 2521.00

Vandalia 7-1 33 18 429.00

Machesney Park (Harlem) 7-1 33 18 2086.00

Normal (Community West) 7-1 32 25 1673.00

Columbia 7-1 32 22 685.00

Niles (Notre Dame) 7-1 32 21 1540.00

West Frankfort (Frankfort) 7-1 32 19 491.00

Bridgeport (Red Hill) 7-1 32 19 271.00

Lena (L.-Winslow) 7-1 32 18 236.00

Concord (Triopia) [Coop] 7-1 31 22 224.00

Elmwood Park 7-1 30 19 930.00

Des Plaines (Maine West) 7-1 30 19 2059.00

Richmond (R.-Burton) 7-1 30 18 663.00

Fisher 7-1 30 18 195.00

Chicago (Orr) 7-1 29 19 275.00

Nashville 7-1 29 16 399.00

Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) 7-1 27 13 1982.00

Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 7-1 26 18 342.00

Chicago (Agricultural Science) 7-1 25 14 718.00

Madison 7-1 24 18 169.00

Maple Park (Kaneland) 6-2 46 28 1313.00

Knoxville 6-2 43 22 386.00

Breese (Central) 6-2 42 24 592.00

Hinsdale (Central) 6-2 41 21 2786.00

Sycamore (H.S.) 6-2 41 20 1221.00

Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] 6-2 41 19 474.00

Arcola 6-2 40 21 224.00

Lisle (Benet Academy) 6-2 40 19 2174.70

Wheaton (St. Francis) 6-2 39 22 1206.15

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 6-2 39 20 481.00

Palos Heights (Shepard) 6-2 39 19 1744.00

Chicago (Phillips) 6-2 38 18 623.00

Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 6-2 38 18 297.00

Marion (H.S.) 6-2 38 18 1082.00

St. Charles (North) 6-2 38 16 2022.00

Forreston 6-2 37 19 246.00

Murphysboro [Coop] 6-2 37 19 715.00

Evanston (Twp.) 6-2 36 21 3459.00

Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 6-2 36 17 350.00

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 6-2 36 15 1064.00

Bloomington (H.S.) 6-2 35 19 1390.00

Catlin (Salt Fork) 6-2 35 18 268.00

Breese (Mater Dei) 6-2 34 26 656.70

Bartlett 6-2 34 18 2422.00

Eldorado 6-2 34 17 348.00

Athens 6-2 34 16 303.00

Poplar Grove (North Boone) 6-2 34 16 503.00

Chester 6-2 34 15 329.00

Fairbury (Prairie Central) 6-2 34 15 563.00

DuQuoin (H.S.) 6-2 34 15 451.00

Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 6-2 34 15 1069.20

New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) 6-2 34 15 1905.00

Dixon (H.S.) 6-2 34 14 742.00

Stillman Valley 6-2 34 14 596.00

Genoa (G.-Kingston) 6-2 34 14 588.00

New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) 6-2 34 14 2137.00

Decatur (MacArthur) 6-2 34 13 1093.00

South Elgin 6-2 34 13 2673.00

Greenville 6-2 34 12 524.00

Minooka 6-2 34 12 2724.00

Effingham (H.S.) 6-2 33 16 736.00

Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) 6-2 33 15 1436.00

Tinley Park (Andrew) 6-2 33 12 2141.00

Dakota 6-2 33 12 250.00

Morton 6-2 33 12 923.00

Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest) 6-2 32 20 3370.00

Yorkville (H.S.) 6-2 32 19 1781.00

Johnsburg 6-2 32 16 628.00

Darien (Hinsdale South) 6-2 32 12 1483.00

Lake Villa (Lakes) 6-2 31 19 1359.00

Monmouth (M.-Roseville) 6-2 31 18 530.00

Hoffman Estates (H.S.) 6-2 31 16 1907.00

Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] 6-2 31 11 233.00

Dunlap 6-2 31 10 1304.00

Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) 6-2 30 16 2373.00

Winnetka (New Trier) 6-2 30 16 3925.00

Stockton 6-2 30 15 180.00

Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) 6-2 30 15 1880.00

Northbrook (Glenbrook North) 6-2 30 14 1988.00

Lincolnshire (Stevenson) 6-2 30 14 4185.00

Kirkland (Hiawatha) 6-2 30 13 167.00

Belleville (West) 6-2 29 17 2066.00

Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 6-2 29 15 377.85

Quincy (Sr.) 6-2 29 14 1753.00

Carbondale (H.S.) 6-2 29 14 990.00

So, far 170 teams have clinched a berth in this year's playoffs. There are 86 berths remaining.

Still Eligible

School W-L Opponents' Wins Defeated Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment

Wilmette (Loyola Academy) 5-3 51 23 3314.85

Barrington 5-3 46 29 2953.00

Downs (Tri-Valley) 5-3 45 15 346.00

Chicago (Amundsen) 5-3 42 16 1227.00

Aurora (A. Christian) 5-3 42 16 233.00

Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] 5-3 42 15 292.00

Chicago (Clark) 5-3 42 13 542.00

New Lenox (Providence Catholic) 5-3 41 13 1537.80

Alton (Sr.) 5-3 40 15 2007.00

Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 5-3 39 21 2642.00

Edwardsville (H.S.) 5-3 38 17 2366.00

Chicago (Von Steuben) 5-3 38 16 1726.00

Aledo (Mercer County) 5-3 38 14 396.00

Spring Valley (Hall) 5-3 37 14 437.00

Princeton 5-3 37 13 529.00

Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] 5-3 37 13 256.00

Mattoon 5-3 37 12 1013.00

Lake Zurich 5-3 36 18 1865.00

Naperville (Neuqua Valley) 5-3 36 16 3662.00

Buffalo Grove 5-3 36 13 2004.00

Wilmington 5-3 36 12 465.00

Polo 5-3 36 11 160.00

Crystal Lake (South) 5-3 36 11 1462.00

Olney (Richland County) 5-3 35 15 742.00

Orangeville 5-3 35 13 102.00

Pleasant Plains 5-3 35 13 420.00

Springfield (H.S.) 5-3 35 11 1415.00

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 5-3 35 10 467.00

West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) 5-3 35 9 642.00

Rockford (East) 5-3 35 8 1864.00

Albion (Edwards County) 5-3 35 8 289.00

Belvidere (North) 5-3 35 8 1515.00

Plano 5-3 34 14 699.00

Chicago (Raby) 5-3 34 14 628.65

Moweaqua (Central A & M) 5-3 34 13 218.00

Mascoutah 5-3 33 14 1078.00

Chicago (St. Ignatius) 5-3 33 12 1454.00

Chicago (St. Patrick) 5-3 33 10 1276.00

Clinton 5-3 33 7 581.00

Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) 5-3 32 13 289.00

Champaign (Central) 5-3 32 12 1277.00

Huntley 5-3 32 12 3045.00

Chicago (C. Vocational) 5-3 32 11 861.00

Newton 5-3 32 8 456.00

Oneida (ROWVA) [Mid-County Coop] 5-3 32 8 424.00

Casey (C.-Westfield) 5-3 32 7 268.00

Salem 5-3 31 12 686.00

Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) 5-3 31 12 342.00

Peoria (Notre Dame) 5-3 31 10 1280.40

Dwight [Coop] 5-3 31 7 433.00

Park Forest (Rich East) 5-3 30 11 913.00

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 5-3 30 11 1195.00

Chicago (Brooks) 5-3 30 10 842.00

Mt. Zion 5-3 30 8 775.00

Cambridge [Ridgewood Coop] 5-3 30 7 256.00

Rockford (R. Christian) 5-3 29 8 379.00

Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 5-4 27 6 293.00

Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] 5-3 25 6 375.00

Chicago (De La Salle) 5-3 24 8 906.00

Chicago (Sullivan) 5-3 23 6 729.00

Westmont 5-3 17 3 437.00

Lemont (H.S.) 4-4 45 15 1404.00

Chicago (Hubbard) 4-4 43 20 1778.00

Chicago (Taft) 4-4 42 16 3099.00

Palatine (Fremd) 4-4 42 14 2594.00

Seneca 4-4 42 11 456.00

Joliet (Catholic Academy) 4-4 41 6 1032.90

Rochelle 4-4 40 8 893.00

Herscher 4-4 39 13 527.00

Wheaton (North) 4-4 39 10 2096.00

Peoria (H.S.) 4-4 39 10 1357.00

Freeport (Aquin) 4-4 39 9 176.55

Geneseo 4-4 39 7 843.00

Chicago (Urban Prep/Englewood) 4-4 38 14 520.00

Fulton (H.S.) 4-4 38 12 289.00

Summit (Argo) 4-4 38 12 1909.00

Deerfield (H.S.) 4-4 38 10 1622.00

Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] 4-4 38 9 366.00

Fithian (Oakwood) 4-4 38 9 304.00

Lake Forest (H.S.) 4-4 38 9 1611.00

Lewistown 4-4 38 9 207.00

LeRoy 4-4 38 8 242.00

Downers Grove (South) 4-4 38 7 2696.00

Granite City 4-4 37 13 1806.00

Burbank (Reavis) 4-4 37 11 1792.00

Rock Island (Alleman) 4-4 37 9 440.00

Blue Island (Eisenhower) 4-4 37 8 1812.00

Jerseyville (Jersey) 4-4 37 7 832.00

Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] 4-4 37 6 300.00

Evergreen Park 4-4 36 11 824.00

Chicago (Lincoln Park) 4-4 36 11 2113.00

Rock Island (H.S.) 4-4 36 10 1597.00

Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) 4-4 36 10 622.00

Chicago (Harlan) 4-4 36 9 381.00

Mt. Prospect (Prospect) 4-4 36 9 2150.00

St. Charles (East) 4-4 36 9 2512.00

Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) 4-4 36 8 1158.00

Auburn 4-4 36 7 393.00

Champaign (St. Thomas More) 4-4 36 7 440.55

Woodstock (North) 4-4 36 7 929.00

Staunton 4-4 36 6 380.00

Marshall 4-4 36 6 391.00

Elgin (Larkin) 4-4 36 5 2079.00

Winnebago 4-4 36 4 454.00

Olympia Fields (Rich Central) 4-4 35 13 1045.00

Norridge (Ridgewood) 4-4 35 13 860.00

Watseka 4-4 35 12 310.00

Downers Grove (North) 4-4 35 9 2185.00

Minonk (Fieldcrest) 4-4 35 8 338.00

Zion (Z.-Benton) 4-4 35 8 2576.00

Wauconda 4-4 35 7 1355.00

Bensenville (Fenton) 4-4 35 6 1473.00

Harvey (Thornton) 4-4 35 5 1738.00

Danville (H.S.) 4-4 35 5 1460.00

Rushville (R.-Industry) 4-4 35 5 341.00

Chicago (Phoenix) [Coop] 4-4 34 13 1229.00

Grayslake (North) 4-4 34 10 1476.00

Carpentersville (Dundee-Crown) 4-4 34 10 2458.00

Alton (Marquette) 4-4 34 9 412.00

Schaumburg (H.S.) 4-4 34 7 2116.00

Peru (St. Bede) 4-4 33 10 448.80

Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) [Coop] 4-4 33 9 1295.00

Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] 4-4 33 8 318.00

Tremont 4-4 32 10 313.00

Sciota (West Prairie) [Bushnell-West Prairie Coop] 4-4 32 5 386.00

Peotone 4-4 31 9 493.00

Oakland [Tri-County Coop] 4-4 30 5 254.00

Winchester [West Central Coop] 4-4 30 5 242.00

Nokomis [Coop] 4-4 29 6 323.00

Kankakee (Sr.) 4-4 28 5 1243.00

Dupo 4-4 27 5 278.00

Chicago (Marine) 4-4 27 3 571.00

Cuba [North Fulton Coop] 4-4 23 2 242.00

Morris 3-5 48 12 851.00

Oak Park (Fenwick) 3-5 48 7 1965.15

Chicago (Curie) 3-5 47 12 4814.70

Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 3-5 45 10 768.00

Naperville (North) 3-5 45 7 2674.00

Amboy [A.-LaMoille Coop] 3-5 44 6 335.00

Orland Park (Sandburg) 3-5 44 6 2865.00

Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) 3-5 43 9 345.00

Carterville 3-5 42 5 606.00

Chicago (Westinghouse) 3-5 41 15 1192.00