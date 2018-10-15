PBL football to host playoff-hungry Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington

PAXTON -- In Illinois high school football, 170 teams have clinched a berth in the IHSA's postseason

Eighty-six berths remain vacant. Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington hopes to clinch one of those spots as it travels to face Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 7 p.m. Friday.

If the Trojans are able to make the playoffs, either with a win or via tiebreaker points, it will be the first time since 2006 that they have been able to do so.

"A win would not only mean a lot to this football program, but for this whole community," Dwight/G-SW head coach Luke Standiford said. "This is the biggest game of the year for us."

According to the IHSA's playoff outlook, Dwight/G-SW is 30th in Class 3A with a 5-3 record and 31 tiebreaker points, the second-least among 10 5-3 and nine 4-4 teams in 3A.

"They're on a roll. Everything they do, they do it really well, with no mistakes. They're playing good, solid football. They love to hit. It's a really good team," Graham said. "They have established some stability there in that program. Obviously, they've really continued to improve and play good football. They're doing things the right way. I can see their program continuing to get better. They're doing some good things."

Meanwhile, PBL already clinched a playoff berth with a 24-22 win last Friday over Watseka. The Panthers are ranked 16th in 3A, according to the IHSA's playoff outlook, with 41 tiebreaker points, the second-most among 6-2 teams in 3A.

"We have to focus on Friday night. That is our one and only focus at this time," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "They're a really good team, and we really have to come to play this week. It's a big week for us."

The Trojans claimed playoff eligibility with a 51-0 win last Friday over Hoopeston Area/Danville Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac. It was Dwight/G-SW's fourth straight victory after a 1-3 start.

"After a tough week-four loss to Clifton Central, we knew that we had to win out to get into the playoffs," Standiford said. "Since then, we're playing really well on both sides of the ball. We're going to carry this momentum over to PBL and finish what we set out to do -- win out."

Senior Logan Graham scored on a pair of touchdown runs and went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season in last Friday's win.

"He's really good. It seems like he's been around for a long time," Jeff Graham said. "He runs the ball hard. He's just a good, solid football player."

While Logan Graham rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-6 win over Iroquois West, Colton Holm passed for a touchdown to Chris Bement while Cal Schultz scored on a 5-yard run and Jordan Emmons tallied a touchdown on a 12-yard run.

Holm also connected with Chris Bement on an 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 23-6 win in week five over Watseka.

"Holm runs the offense really well," Jeff Graham said. "This team just executes really well. They run a misdirection offense, and do a really nice job at it. They are big, and they are physical. They get off the ball well and executre well."

The Panthers' offense gave away three turnovers last Friday while their defense recovered two Watseka fumbles.

"For years, we've talked over and over (about) how do you react when something bad happens. Although a lot of people may think that we made quite a few mistakes on Friday and still came out with a win, I think the important thing to look at is when something bad happened, what did we do? We didn't fold. We stuck in there and played the next play. Hat's off to our players -- we made some mistakes, but they never sulked about it," Jeff Graham said.

"They kept playing. We kept battling. As we move on, we obviously want to cut down on our mistakes, especially this late in the season, but those are things we'll just continue to rep out in practice and keep plugging away."

PBL's T.J. Jones had a rushing touchdown while Mason Ecker caught a touchdown pass from Gunner Belt last Friday against Watseka. They each scored in a 34-13 loss to Clifton Central -- which has clinched a share of the Sangamon Valley Conference title and can clinch it outright with a win this Friday at Momence -- in week seven as well.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Jones had 917 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground while Ecker had 329 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 11 receptions.

"PBL has a strong running back that they try and get the ball to many different ways," Standiford said. "They also have a very talented wide receiver that they try and isolate and get the ball to almost every time they drop back to throw. To stop their offense, we will need to shut down those two players.

"On defense, they send multiple linebackers almost every play. Our offensive line has done a great job getting to the second level and picking up linebackers. If we continue doing that, we will be successful doing what we love to do, which is running the football."