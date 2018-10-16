GCMS volleyball defeats Lexington, loses to Tri-Valley in HOIC Tournament

MACKINAW — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won in an upset via 26-24, 11-25, 15-12 score over seventh-seeded Lexington in the first round of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Claire Retherford led the 10th-seeded Falcons with eight kills and three aces while Jessica Freehill had six kills, Emily Clinton had 12 digs and Mady Schutte had 18 assists.

In the HOIC Tournament quarterfinals that same Tuesday, GCMS lost 25-15, 25-9 to second-seeded Tri-Valley.

Retherford had one ace while Freehill had four kills, Emily Clinton had two kills and nine digs, Payton Allen and Madi Eberle each had seven digs and Schutte had eight assists.

The Falcons will play at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.



GCMS def. Lexington 26-24 11-25 15-12

At Mackinaw

For GCMS, kills: Claire Retherford 8, Jessica Freehill 6; aces: Retherford 3; digs: Emily Clinton 12; assists: Mady Schutte 18.



Tri-Valley def. GCMS 25-15 25-9

At Mackinaw

For GCMS, kills: Jessica Freehill 4, Emily Clinton 2; aces: Claire Retherford; digs: Clinton 9; Payton Allen 7, Madi Eberle 7; assists: Mady Schutte 8.