PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Watseka Glenn Raymond

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 25-16.

“The girls pulled out a huge win tonight against a very athletic and tall Watseka team,” PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. Several girls really stepped up tonight.”

In the first quarter, Emily Robidoux — who would finish the game with 10 points — scored all eight of PBL’s points as the Panthers took an 8-5 lead.

“Emily Robidoux had a huge first quarter, and then got into a little foul trouble and had to sit most of the second quarter. This allowed Bailey Bruns and Kynlei Humes an opportunity to play some valuable minutes with Emily on the bench.”

In the second half of the game, PBL outscored Watseka 14-4.

“(That) was a credit to our defense and rebounding,” Johnson said.

Jazmyn Kurland grabbed over 13 rebounds along with scoring four points.

“Can’t say enough about Jazmyn’s effort tonight,” Johnson said. “She is a girl that works hard every night in practice and has a passion for the game of basketball. Getting a shot to start tonight and play a majority of the game, she really proved to me that she is a true team player.”

Bailey Bruns finished the game with nine points while Brooke Kleinert added two points.

The PBL eighth-grade girls earned the second seed in the Twin County Conference Tournament that will start on Saturday in Gibson City. The Panthers will play Clifton J.L. Nash, the No. 7 seed, at 11:30 a.m. at GCMS Middle School.

“We’re looking forward to a great tournament,” Johnson said.

The PBL seventh-grade team won 25-18 over Watseka Glenn Raymond on Tuesday.

The Panthers overcame a 7-3 first-quarter lead by outscoring Watseka 8-2 in the second quarter, 9-5 in the third quarter and 5-4 in the fourth quarter.

Brooke Kleinert scored four points in the second quarter while Aubree Gooden and Bailey Luebchow each added two points as PBL went into halftime leading 11-9.

In the third quarter, Bailey Bruns and Luebchow each scored three points while Gooden and Kleinert had two points and one point, respectively.

Kleinert, who would finish the game leading PBL in scoring with 10 points, tallied all the Panthers’ five points in the final quarter.

“It was a well-fought game tonight for our seventh-grade girls,” Johnson said. “The girls really came to play and were focused from the start. I felt the intensity of our defense really set the tone of the game from the tip.

Bruns, Luebchow and Gooden finished the game with six, five and four points, respectively.

“It was nice to see some other girls in the scoring column tonight. In order for us to win games, we have to have all the girls wanting to score, and tonight, they came to play,” Johnson said.

“I’m super proud of their efforts. We are 4-0 in the conference and start our TCC tournament on Saturday. We will get another shot at Watseka ,and I am sure they will be ready to play. The girls earned the No. 4 seed, so we are hopeful to have a win Saturday so we can continue to play next week.”



8th-grade girls

PBL 25, Watseka Glenn Raymond 16

WAT 5 7 2 2 — 16

PBL 8 3 8 6 — 25

Watseka

Natalie Peterson 0-0-0, Elena Newell 0-1-1, Becca Benoit 2-1-5, Emily Miller 1-2-4, Kylee Shoemaker 1-0-2, Wittenborn 0-0-0, Goodman 2-0-4. Totals 6-4-16.

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 4-1-9, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Jazmyn Kurland 2-0-4, Emily Robidoux 5-0-10. Totals 12-1-25.



7th-grade girls

PBL 25, Watseka Glenn Raymond 18

WAT 7 2 5 4 — 18

PBL 3 8 9 5 — 25

Watseka

Jasmine Essington 5-2-12, Layla Holohan 0-0-0, Brianna Denault 1-0-2, Ava Swartz 1-0-2, Dicera Wellmaker 1-0-2, Kaylie Lange 0-0-0, Gracie Yates 0-0-0, Emma Has 0-0-0. Totals 8-2-18.

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Mady Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 2-0-4, Bailey Luebchow 2-1-5, Bailey Bruns 2-2-6, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 4-1-10, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 10-4-25.

3-pointers — PBL (Kleinert).