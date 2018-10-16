PBL volleyball moves into tie for first place in SVC race with two-set win over Iroquois West

GILMAN — With a 25-5, 25-9 win Tuesday over Iroquois West, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team moved into a first-place tie in the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season standings.

The victory improved PBL's record to 23-9 overall and 4-1 in the Sangamon Valley Conference. It is in a three-way tie for first place in the SVC after Watseka beat Cissna Park in two sets the previous Monday.

Addison Oyer led the Panthers with 11 kills during Tuesday’s match against Iroquois West, which was made up after being postponed on Oct. 4 due to a gas leak at Iroquois West High School.

Lexi Johnson and Mackenzie Bruns each added three kills while Katelyn Crabb and Makayla Klann had five and three aces, respectively. Makayla Klann also had four digs while Abbie Schmidt had two digs and nine assists and Makenna Klann had two aces and 11 assists.

The Panthers will host Dwight in their SVC regular-season finale while Watseka hosts Clifton Central and Cissna Park plays at Iroquois West.



PBL def. Iroquois West 25-5, 25-9

At Gilman

For PBL (23-9, 4-1), kills: Addison Oyer 11, Lexi Johnson 3, Mackenzie Bruns 3, Emily Adwell 2, Abbie Schmidt, Jasmine Miles; aces: Katelyn Crabb 5, Makayla Klann 3, Makenna Klann 2, Jolee Hastings, Schmidt, Madi Peden; digs: Makayla Klann 4, Schmidt 2, Crabb 2, Johnson, Maria Lemenager, Makenna Klann, Miles, Bruns; assists: Makenna Klann 11, Schmidt 9, Crabb, Makayla Klann.