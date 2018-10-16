Week 9 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 9- Oct. 19
1. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-5) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-0), 7 p.m.
2. Fisher (7-1) at LeRoy (4-4), 7 p.m.
3. Bloomington Central Catholic (0-8) at Unity (3-5), 7 p.m.
4. Monticello (8-0) at St. Joseph-Ogden (5-3), 7 p.m.
5. Rantoul (2-6) at Pontiac (7-1), 7 p.m.
6. St. Thomas More (4-4) at Prairie Central (6-2), 7 p.m.
7. Dwight (5-3) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-2), 7 p.m.
8.Iroquois West (0-8) at Watseka (4-4), 7 p.m.
9. Villa Grove/Heritage (4-4) at Cerro Gordo/Bement (5-3), 7 p.m.
10. Cumberland (6-2) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-5), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (66-14)
GCMS
Fisher
Unity
Monticello
Pontiac
Prairie Central
PBL
Watseka
CG/B
Cumberland
PBL picks up another great victory to set themselves up even better for postseason play.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (68-12)
GCMS
Fisher
Unity
Monticello
Pontiac
Prairie Central
PBL
Watseka
VG/H
Cumberland
GCMS will likely stay undefeated and clinch the HOIC Large Division title outright with a win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw. PBL, meanwhile, could be staying put for the first round of the playoffs if they can get that seventh win of the season at home against Dwight.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (62-18)
GCMS
Fisher
Unity
Monticello
Pontiac
Prairie Central
PBL
Watseka
CG/B
Cumberland
Cerro Gordo/ Bement Broncos get another big conference win.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (65-15)
GCMS
Fisher
Unity
Monticello
Pontiac
Prairie Central
PBL
Watseka
CG/B
Who’s surprised that GCMS and Monticello are unbeaten heading into the final week of the regular season? Nobody? Sounds right. Bank on the Falcons and Sages also staying undefeated this week.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (63-17)
GCMS
Fisher
Unity
Monticello
Pontiac
Prairie Central
PBL
Watseka
VG/H
Cumberland
I’m confident about every pick this week except Fisher-LeRoy. I think it’s a toss-up game on the road for the Bunnies that will go down to the wire — just like their wins over Tremont and Dee-Mack.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (68-12)
GCMS
Fisher
Unity
Monticello
Pontiac
Prairie Central
PBL
Watseka
CG/B
Cumberland
Fisher wraps up its impressive regular season by winning the Heart of Illinois Conference Small title and securing a firstround playoff home game in the process.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.