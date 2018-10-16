Week 9 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 9- Oct. 19

1. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-5) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-0), 7 p.m.

2. Fisher (7-1) at LeRoy (4-4), 7 p.m.

3. Bloomington Central Catholic (0-8) at Unity (3-5), 7 p.m.

4. Monticello (8-0) at St. Joseph-Ogden (5-3), 7 p.m.

5. Rantoul (2-6) at Pontiac (7-1), 7 p.m.

6. St. Thomas More (4-4) at Prairie Central (6-2), 7 p.m.

7. Dwight (5-3) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-2), 7 p.m.

8.Iroquois West (0-8) at Watseka (4-4), 7 p.m.

9. Villa Grove/Heritage (4-4) at Cerro Gordo/Bement (5-3), 7 p.m.

10. Cumberland (6-2) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-5), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (66-14)

GCMS

Fisher

Unity

Monticello

Pontiac

Prairie Central

PBL

Watseka

CG/B

Cumberland

PBL picks up another great victory to set themselves up even better for postseason play.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (68-12)

GCMS

Fisher

Unity

Monticello

Pontiac

Prairie Central

PBL

Watseka

VG/H

Cumberland

GCMS will likely stay undefeated and clinch the HOIC Large Division title outright with a win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw. PBL, meanwhile, could be staying put for the first round of the playoffs if they can get that seventh win of the season at home against Dwight.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (62-18)

GCMS

Fisher

Unity

Monticello

Pontiac

Prairie Central

PBL

Watseka

CG/B

Cumberland

Cerro Gordo/ Bement Broncos get another big conference win.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (65-15)

GCMS

Fisher

Unity

Monticello

Pontiac

Prairie Central

PBL

Watseka

CG/B

Who’s surprised that GCMS and Monticello are unbeaten heading into the final week of the regular season? Nobody? Sounds right. Bank on the Falcons and Sages also staying undefeated this week.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (63-17)

GCMS

Fisher

Unity

Monticello

Pontiac

Prairie Central

PBL

Watseka

VG/H

Cumberland

I’m confident about every pick this week except Fisher-LeRoy. I think it’s a toss-up game on the road for the Bunnies that will go down to the wire — just like their wins over Tremont and Dee-Mack.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (68-12)

GCMS

Fisher

Unity

Monticello

Pontiac

Prairie Central

PBL

Watseka

CG/B

Cumberland

Fisher wraps up its impressive regular season by winning the Heart of Illinois Conference Small title and securing a firstround playoff home game in the process.