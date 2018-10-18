GCMS volleyball loses 25-21, 25-22 to Fieldcrest in HOIC Tournament

MACKINAW -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-22 to Fieldcrest in a consolation match of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Jessica Freehill had eight kills and three blocks for the Falcons (10-16) while Claire Retherford had five kills and five service points. Mady Schutte had 18 assists while Lindsey Heinz had four blocks and Madi Eberle had 14 digs.

"It was an extremely hard-fought game," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "It was back-and-forth the entire game."

The Falcons will face Fieldcrest again in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A Minonk Regional at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fieldcrest def. GCMS 25-21, 25-22

At Mackinaw

For GCMS (10-16), kills: Jessica Freehill 8, Claire Retherford 5; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 4, Freehill 3; digs: Madi Eberle 14; assists: Mady Schutte 18; service points: Retherford 5.