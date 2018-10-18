PBL swim team competes in triangular meet at Pontiac

PONTIAC — Lillie Frichtl finished second in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 32.12 seconds for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team in a meet held Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Pontiac Township High School.

Teammate Kirra Lantz finished sixth with a time of 35.41 in the same race.

Frichtl, Lantz, Daiton Piatt and Kylie Piatt finished fifth in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:48.28.

Frichtl finished fifth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:40.58.

Daiton Piatt finished fifth in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:39.05 while Kylie Piatt finished fifth in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:28.91.

The PBL 200-meter freestyle relay team (Grace Bruens, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz) finished fifth with a time of 2:33.01.

As a team, PBL finished third in the three-team meet with a score of 20, behind LaSalle-Peru (137) and Pontiac (133).



TUESDAY, Oct. 16

At Pontiac

Team scores

1. LaSalle-Peru, 137; 2. Pontiac, 133; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 20.

200-meter medley relay

1. Pontiac, 2:25.23; 2. L-P, 2:28.11; 3. Pontiac, 2:37.41; 4. L-P, 2:38.58; 5. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Lillie Frichtl, Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt), 2:48.28.

200-meter freestyle

1. Keely Pickett (PON) 2:31.73; 2. Ashley Heagy (LP) 2:36.16; 3. Amerious Berg (LP) 2:38.67; 4. Elena Pina (PON) 2:40.02.

200-meter IM

1. Cora Walker (LP) 2:50.66; 2. Megan Lauritsen (PON) 2:54.73; 3. Emma Mertes (LP) 3:01.46; 4. Camryn Mies (PON) 3:12.32.

50-meter freestyle

1. Keely Pickett (PON) 31.26; 2. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 32.12; 3. Katie Stock (PON) 32.97; 4. Lynsay Humpage (LP) 33.05; 5. Emma White (LP) 33.64; 6. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 35.41.

1-meter diving

1. Anneke Esposito (PON) 160.05.

100-meter butterfly

1. Ashley Hengy (LP) 1:11.43; 2. Julia Gromm (LP) 1:16.68; 3. Elena Pina (PON) 1:22.2; 4. Mackenzi Mies (PON0 1:34.72; 5. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 1:39.05.

100-meter freestyle

1. Peyton Heagy (LP) 1:03.87; 2. Ava Nullen (PON) 1:09.94; 3. Samantha Mehrkens (PON) 1:13.9; 4. Lynsay Humpage (LP) 1:15.68; 5. Kylie Piatt (PBL) 1:28.91.

400-meter freestyle

1. Cora Walker (LP) 5:21.52; 2. Amerieus Berg (LP) 5:32.62; 3. Katie Stock (PON) 5:43.56; 4. Gretchen Hilt (PON) 6:05.25.

200-meter freestyle relay

1. L-P, 2:05.71; 2. Pontiac, 2:11.13; 3. Pontiac, 2:17.42; 4. L-P, 2:18.16; 5. PBL (Grace Bruens, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz), 2:33.01.

100-meter backstroke

1. Ava Nollen (PON) 1:20.27; 2. Emma Mertes (LP) 1:20.86; 3. Julia Gromm (LP) 1:21.21; 4. Samantha Mehrkens (PON) 1:27.45.

100-meter breaststroke

1. Peyton Heagy (LP) 1:23.43; 2. Megan Lauritsen (PON) 1:30.57; 3. Paige Marks (LP) 1:30.89; 4. Camryn Mies (PON) 1:36.02; 5. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 1:40.58.

400-meter freestyle relay

1. L-P, 4:41.80; 2. Pontiac, 4:46.03; 3. L-P, 5:01.97; 4. Pontiac, 5:17.84.