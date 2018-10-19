GCMS football wins 59-0 in regular-season finale over Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GCMS defensive lineman Josh Bleich (53) forces a fumble in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, which was recovered by the Falcons in their 59-0 victory.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team won 59-0 Friday in its regular-season finale over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

With the win, the Falcons (9-0, 5-0) claimed the outright Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division title.

Bryce Barnes had four tackles, including two for a loss of yards, for a GCMS defense that held Dee-Mack (3-6, 0-5) to 29 yards of total offense, including two rushing yards, en route to recording its sixth shutout of the season.

The Falcons’ defense also produced the first score of the season as Nick Culler recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown with 9:05 left in the first quarter.

Lane Short caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Garard, Jared Trantina scored on a 25-yard scamper and Ben Freehill made a 19-yard field goal to extend GCMS’s lead to 24-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Trantina — who would gain 131 yards on nine carries by the game’s end — scored again on a 2-yard run with 9:35 left in the second quarter before Lance Livingston and Payton Kean scored on 23- and 42-yard runs, respectively, to build the Falcons’ lead to 45-0 by halftime.

The GCMS ground attack finished the game producing 411 yards on 37 rushing attempts.



GCMS 59, Dee-Mack 0

DM 0 0 0 0 — 0

GCMS 24 21 7 7 — 59

Scoring summary

G — Culler fumble recovery (Freehill kick)

G — Short 9 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G — Trantina 25 run (Freehill kick

G — Freehill 19 FG

G — Trantina 2 run (Freehill kick)

G — Livingston 23 run (Freehill kick)

G — Kean 42 run (Freehill kick)

G — A. Laughery 70 run (Freehill kick)

G — A. Laughery 56 run (Freehill kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Dee-Mack 3-22. GCMS 37-411 (Trantina 9-131).

PASSING — Dee-Mack (Horve 5-11-27). GCMS (Garard 1-5-9).

TACKLES — GCMS (Barnes 4, 2 TFL).