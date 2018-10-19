PBL football loses 22-7 to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda is heading into the playoffs on a losing note with a 22-7 loss to a Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington team that clinched a playoff berth with its win.

“Credit goes to Dwight,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. “They deserved it. We’re fortunate to get to continue to play.”

The Panthers led 7-3 after Gavin Coplea scored on a 29-yard run with 7:28 left in the third quarter, but Dwight went 80 yards on 13 plays on its ensuing drive before Logan Graham scored on a fourth-and-goal run from the 4-yard line with 46.2 seconds remaining in the quarter.

“Everybody knew what was coming, but we didn’t execute when we needed it,” Graham said.

In the fourth quarter, Logan Graham scored again on a 40-yard run and Carson Crouch scampered eight yards for another touchdown for the Trojans.

The first half was a defensive struggle, with the Trojans’ J.C. Santos scoring the only points of the half via a 23-yard field goal with 7.3 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Trojans’ previous two drives ended with a tackle for loss on a fourth-and-goal by PBL’s Jake Rich and an interception by Hunter Anderson. Following the pick, the Panthers were called for an illegal chop block on their ensuing possession, which ended three plays later with a punt.

All six of PBL’s first-half possessions ended with a punt.

“We made too many mistakes,” Graham said. “We weren’t mentally focused and we kept getting behind the 8-ball.”

Dwight 22, PBL 7

Dwight 3 0 6 13 — 22

PBL 0 0 7 0 — 7

Scoring summary

D — Santos 23 FG

P — Coplea 29 run (Humes kick)

D — Graham 4 run (kick failed)

D — Graham 40 run (Santos kick)

D — Crouch 8 run (kick failed)