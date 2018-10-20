Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 52nd with a time of 27:24.6 for Bradley University in Friday's Illini Open, which was hosted by the University of Illinois. The Braves finished first with a score of 38.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 40th with a time of 26:11.75 for Indiana Wesleyan at Saturday's Great Lakes Challenge Cross Country Invitational. The Wildcats finished second with a time of 78.

Jordan Anderson -- The former PBL football standout had six tackles and a sack for Knox College in a 20-6 win over Illinois College on Saturday.

Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had two tackles for Knox College's football team on Saturday.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University team that produced 206 yards of offense in a 48-10 loss to the University of Indianapolis.

Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 226 kills, 100 blocks and 23 digs for Vincennes.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate has 225 kills, 80 blocks and 37 digs for Parkland College's volleyball team.

Kassidi Burton -- As of Saturday, the former Tri-Point standout has 298 kills, 223 digs and 12 blocks for Kankakee Community College.