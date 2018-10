IHSA football playoff pairings

Class 2A

Game 1 — No. 16 Watseka (5-4) at No. 1 GCMS (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Game 2 — No. 9 Knoxville (6-3) at No. 8 Chicago Hope Academy (7-2)

Game 3 — No. 13 Aledo Mercer County (5-4) at No. 4 Carthage Illini West (9-0)

Game 4 — #12 Rockford (R. Christian) (6-3) at #5 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (5-4) at #2 Orion (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (6-3) at #7 Clifton (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Harlan) (5-4) at #3 Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Collins) [Coop] (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 9 — #16 Staunton (5-4) at #1 Decatur (St. Teresa) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Athens (7-2) at #8 Eldorado (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Fithian (Oakwood) (5-4) at #4 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Downs (Tri-Valley) (5-4) at #5 Nashville (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Chester (6-3) at #7 Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (5-4) at #3 Tuscola (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (6-3) at #6 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (8-1), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium), Friday, Nov. 23, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Game 1 — #16 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Princeton (6-3) at #8 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Dwight [Coop] (6-3) at #4 Lisle (Sr.) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Oneida (ROWVA) [Mid-County Coop] (6-3) at #5 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Herscher (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Dunbar) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 6 — #10 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Clark) (6-3) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Urban Prep/Englewood) (5-4) at #3 Eureka (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Wilmington (6-3) at #6 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #16 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at #1 Monticello (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 West Frankfort (Frankfort) (7-2) at #8 Anna (A.-Jonesboro) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Greenville (6-3) at #4 Farmington (9-0), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Pleasant Plains (6-3) at #5 Beardstown (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) (6-3) at #2 Carlinville (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3) at #7 Vandalia (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 15 — #14 Newton (6-3) at #3 Fairfield (9-0), TBA

Game 16 — #11 DuQuoin (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Williamsville (8-1), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium) (map), Fri., Nov. 23, 4 p.m.