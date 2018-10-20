PBL High School boys, girls advance to IHSA Class 1A sectionals; Panther boys place second at regionals as Ryder James finishes third individually

KANKAKEE -- For the fourth straight year, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country program will send two teams to the IHSA Class 1A sectional round.

The PBL boys, who are coming off a state appearance from last year, earned their trip to sectionals with a second-place finish at Saturday's 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional while the PBL girls finished seventh in the girls' race.

"We're trying to make it an annual thing," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. "On the boys' side, I hope to make it an annual thing to go to state. Hopefully, we'll take that next step with the girls here very soon."

***

On the boys' side, PBL's team score of 72 was the second-lowest to the top-ranked 1A team in the state in Clifton Central, which tallied a score of 28.

"Clifton's the No. 1 team in the state," PBL freshman Ryder James said. "We probably weren't going to beat them."

The Panthers went into the regional race ranked 25th, but surpassed 16th-ranked Herscher -- which finished third with a score of 119 -- en route to their second-place finish.

"The boys raced outstanding. We're under-ranked, but rankings don't mean a darn thing," Franckey said. "You have to execute the race, and that's what the guys did this week."

Clifton Central and PBL also finished first and second, respectively, in the boys' race at the Twin Valley Conference meet held on Sept. 28, but for the Panthers, there was a sign of progress taken from the regional race.

In the TVC Meet, James finished fourth individually behind Clifton Central's Isaiah Ditta, Jeremy Snejberg and Trevor Swanson.

While Ditta won Saturday's individual race individually, James placed third individually with a time of 15:56, three seconds ahead of Snejberg's fourth-place finish of 15:59.

"I ended up beating a kid from Clifton who had been kicking my butt all season, so it shows that I improved a lot," James said.

James entered the race with some familiarity as he competed in the IESA Class 2A sectionals in Kankakee last year as an eighth-grader en route to his second-place finish at the state meet in Normal.

"It was a lot windier than it was (on Saturday)," James said.

The winds exceeded 20 miles per hour in Saturday's race.

"They were pretty rough, but I found someone to tuck in behind, and they just made a block for me, so they weren't bad," James said.

Swanson (16:19), Jerod Snejberg (16:42) and Blake Stua (16:52) finished sixth, eighth and ninth, individually, for Clifton Central.

"It's always great to see Clifton Central. They ran like they should be ranked No. 1," Franckey said. "I'm sure coach (David) Ladehoff will have them ready to go next week, and the week after."

PBL seniors Alec St. Julien and Jordan Giese finished 11th and 14th, respectively, with times of 16:57 and 17:02.

"Jordan Giese and Alec St. Julien both kicked it off very well for us just behind Ryder," Franckey said.

Junior Nik Schnabel finished 20th with a time of 17:19 and Jesse Barfield placed 24th with a time of 17:28 to contribute to PBL's final score.

"We've had nine or 10 different guys run on varsity for us. It's that time of year where we need the guys to come through, and they ran really well," Franckey said.

Senior Erik Reck (26th, 17:37) and Keagan Busboom (32nd, 17:52) also ran for the PBL boys.

"Keagan Busboom ran outstanding. Jesse Barfield ran outstanding," Franckey said. "They're all buying into the pack running, and we'll see how we fare at sectionals. We'll see a lot of the same faces next week."

***

Another sign of progress occurred for senior girls' runner Evie Ellis.

At last year's regional race, she placed 15th with a time of 20:07. On Saturday, Ellis finished eighth with the same time.

"I was pretty happy that i was able to improve my racing skills from last year to this year," Ellis said. "I wish I would have gotten a faster time, but that's fine for the weather conditions. I'll just have to do my best next week to see if I can get lower than 20 (minutes). I wanted to break 20 today, but I was really happy with how I placed."

Ellis said she was not a fan of the windy conditions.

"The temperature was pretty good. The wind didn't really help with my breathing, which I've been struggling with most of my season, but I just tried my best to stay behind girls who were in front of me, and that helped me," Ellis said.

"It was an added incentive to go get (near) them so I could have a little wind break for a little bit. I think it kind of helped me out racing-wise, but I was not the biggest fan of the wind while I was trying to breathe. It made it a little difficult."

As a team, PBL scored a 140 behind Herscher (45), Beecher (80), Kankakee McNamara (106), Peotone (117), Clifton Central (121) and Joliet Catholic Academy (140), but ahead of Palos Heights Chicago Christian (183), Iroquois West (245) and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (248).

Freshman Madeline Royer, who did not race in the TVC Meet's girls varsity race in September, set a lifetime personal record of 21:03 to finish 18th overall.

Senior Alyssa Hofer did not race in the TVC Meet's varsity race either, but participated for the Panthers in Saturday's race, finishing 64th overall with a time of 26:42.

"We've got some girls coming back. Madeline Royer and Alyssa Hofer both ran faster this week than they ran last week, so they're moving in the right direction," Franckey said. "They will definitely be helpful next week."

Junior Gracie Smith finished 38th with a time of 22:40, giving PBL 35 points in the process, while freshman Lorena Arnett finished 39th with a time of 22:48 for 36 points and fellow freshman Gina Galey finished 46th with a time of 23:41 for 43 points.

Freshman Jordan Parrish finished 57th with a time of 25:20.

"I'm just really proud of how the girls have improved throughout the year. We've had lots of injuries, but this race really showed that we've come together as a team," Ellis said. "Even though we've had these injuries, the girls are working their hardest to get better and stronger so that we can race better as a team and individually. It's been awesome to see them grow throughout the season."

***

The Panthers will run in the Lisle Sectional next Saturday.

"I think, going into sectionals, our hopes are to get closer to Clifton Central. We're going to have some other good teams from the other regoinals join us up there that, I hope, will kind of muddy the waters a little bit up front for Clifton Central," Franckey said. "Where our Nos. 2-5 guys pack it up, I really hope that there are some more guys in there who will also put some more points onto Clifton Central's Nos. 3-5. They're a great team, but I really hope we can close the gap a little bit."

The girls' race will start at 10 a.m., with the boys' race to follow at 11 a.m. The top five teams will advance to state along with the top seven individuals from a non-advancing team.

"I think all the girls are super-excited to race next week and see where we can go from sectionals," Ellis said. "I'm really excited to see what the girls can do. We had a great race today. All the girls ran as hard as they could. It was really awesome to see them come through in the finish. They all had great finishes. Obviously, I don't get to see them race, but they all had really great races."

IHSA Class 1A

KANKAKEE McNAMARA REGIONAL

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 28; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 72; 3. Herscher, 119; 4. Iroquois West, 120; 5. Joliet Catholic Academy, 120; 6. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 183; 7. Beecher, 205; 8. Peotone, 216; 9. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 220; 10. Armstrong, 223; 11. Kankakee McNamara, 282; 12. Richton Park Southland College Prep Charter, 304.

Advancing teams

Clifton Central -- 1. Isaiah Ditta, 15:46; 4. Jeremy Snejberg, 15:59; 6. Trevor Swanson, 16:19; 8. Jerod Snejberg, 16:42; 9. Blake Stua, 16:52; 18. Caden Chamness, 17:14; 33. Christian Ladehoff, 18:00.

PBL -- 3. Ryder James, 15:56; 11. Alec St. Julien, 16:57; 14. Jordan Giese, 17:02; 20. Nik Schnabel, 17:19; 24. Jesse Barfield, 17:28; 26. Erik Reck, 17:37; 32. Keagan Busboom, 17:52.

Herscher -- 2. Drew Rogers, 15:53; 15. Kamden Lockwood, 17:02; 27. Ben Morgan, 17:38; 30. Trevor Stutz, 17:44; 46 (45). Connor Joffe, 18:43; 55 (54). Blaine Dodds, 19:12; 73 (71). Nick Bushey, 20:30.

Iroquois West -- 12. Connor Price, 16:57; 13. Max Grant, 17:01; 16. Lucas Alvarez, 17:08; 38 (37). Ty Pankey, 18:19; 43 (42). Jacob Kuipers, 18:33; 59 (57). Andrew Schutte-Jibril, 19:20; 70 (68). Ryan Ritzma, 20:20.

Joliet Catholic -- 21. Marcus Porchia, 17:21; 22. Matthew Ciarlette, 17:21; 23. Owen O'Connor, 17:25; 25. Andrew Ciarlette, 17:28; 29. Zach Bertino, 17:40; 34. Jacob Capalbo, 18:02; 54 (53). Michael Rodriguez, 19:05.

Chicago Christian -- 10. Nathaniel Rivera, 16:56; 35. Gabe Kuecker, 18:10; 40 (39). Joey Gawron, 18:29; 50 (49). Tony Reppmann, 18:54; 51 (50). Steve Kronenberger, 18:54; 57 (56). Kaleb Van Drunen, 19:14; 65 (63). Cristian Contreras, 19:51.

Beecher -- 17. Justin Janssen, 17:13; 31. Logan Turney, 17:45; 36. Cody Graniczny, 18:13; 47 (46). Shawn Giggey, 18:46; 77 (75). Jared Jennings, 21:02.

Advancing individuals

5. Gabe Martinez (BHRA) 16:18; 7. Austin Bridgman (AP) 16:42; 19. Joey Uthe (PEO) 17:18; 28. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 17:39; 37. Malaki Verkler (Cissna Park) 18:19.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Herscher, 45; 2. Beecher, 80; 3. Kankakee McNamara, 106; 4. Peotone, 117; 5. Clifton Central, 121; 6. Joliet Catholic Academy, 140; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 140; 8. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 183; 9. Iroquois West, 245; 10. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 248.

Advancing teams

Herscher -- 3. Molly Raymond, 19:12; 5. Jillian Milton, 19:44; 11. Natalie Rink, 20:20; 12. Kylie Lockwood, 20:27; Mady Rogers, 20:41; 19. Gwen Meyer, 21:06; 20. Josie Mendell, 21:10.

Beecher -- 1. Tori Fasano, 18:42; 2. Hailey Janssen, 18:46; 9. Kasey Swanson, 20:10; 33 (31). Carla Snyder, 22:16; 40 (37). Emilee Huenerberg, 23:00; 50 (47). Regina Gianotti, 24:06; 52 (49). Sarah Curtis, 24:20.

Kankakee McNamara -- 7. Eden Rainbolt, 19:57; 13. Jade Baker, 20:34; 17. Madison Hamilton, 20:49; 21. Anna Latham, 21:19; 51 (48). Kaylee Woolman, 24:19; 53 (50). Shelby Corbett, 24:42.

Peotone -- 4. Gracie Battiato, 19:30; 16. Amilia Kuypers, 20:43; 29 (27). Mia Steeves, 22:08; 31 (29). Maggie Kypers, 22:15; 44 (41). Sophia Perry, 23:20; 75 (69). Lizbeth Canchola, 33:34.

Clifton Central -- 10. Karleigh Ladehoff, 20:15; 15. Olzea Smolinski, 20:41; 27 (25). Kendall Antons, 22:01; 35 (33). Alexis Ward, 22:30; 41 (38). Kaitlin Gerard, 23:02; 43 (40). Fallon Gray, 23:09; 54 (51). Alexis Waller, 24:48.

Joliet Catholic -- 22. Ella Farris, 21:29; 25 (24). Grace Bannon, 21:54; 30 (28). Chloe Smiley, 22:12; 34 (32). Audrey Hammel, 22:28; 36 (34). Grace Buss, 22:35; 45 (42). Emy Diaz, 23:28; 47 (44). Charlie Kinsella, 23:50.

PBL -- 8. Evie Ellis, 20:07; 18. Madeline Royer, 21:03; 38 (35). Gracie Smith, 22:40; 39 (36). Lorena Arnett, 22:48; 46 (43). Gina Galey, 23:41; 57 (54). Jordan Parrish, 25:20; 64 (58). Alyssa Hofer, 26:42.

Advancing individuals

6. Julie O'Sullivan (PHCC) 19:47; 23. Lexi Darby (BHRA) 21:31; 24. Gracie Eighner (HA) 21:42; 26. Allison Pickett (HA) 21:56; Emily Damstra (PHCC) 22:02.

NOTE: Points scored by runners for their advancing teams are marked in parentheses if they are not the same number as the overall place.