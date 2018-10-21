Tales of the tape for football playoffs: PBL at Vandalia, Watseka at GCMS

THE MATCHUP
PBL
Record — 6-3
How they got there:
Week 1 — GCMS 28 (9-0), PBL 0
Week 2 — PBL 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-3) 8
Week 3 — PBL 35, Iroquois West (0-9) 0
Week 4 — PBL 32, Seneca (4-5) 16
Week 5 — PBL 49, Momence (1-8) 7
Week 6 — PBL 51, Salt Fork (6-3) 27
Week 7 — Clifton Central (7-2) 34, PBL 13
Week 8 — PBL 24, Watseka (5-4) 22
Week 9 — Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (6-3) 22, PBL 7
Players to watch:
T.J. Jones — Through eight weeks, he had 1,031 yards and 13 touchdowns on 139 carries.
Mason Ecker — Through eight weeks, he had 467 yards and six touchdowns on 17 receptions.
Austin Gooden — Through eight weeks, he led PBL's defense in tackles with 40 1/2 and tackles for loss with 10 1/2.
Vandalia
Record — 7-2
How they got there:
Week 1 — Vandalia 30, Gillespie (4-5) 22
Week 2 — Vandalia 41, Hillsboro (3-6) 6
Week 3 — Vandalia 37, Greenville (6-3) 21
Week 4 — Vandalia 62, Litchfield (0-9) 0
Week 5 — Vandalia 48, Piasa Southwestern (1-8) 14
Week 6 — Vandalia 46, Staunton (5-4) 12
Week 7 — Carlinville (9-0) 64, Vandalia 28
Week 8 — Vandalia 43, Roxana (2-7) 7
Week 9 — Pana (8-1) 42, Vandalia 27
Players to watch:
Trevor Smalls — He rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Vandalia's last win. He also caught three passes for 58 yards.
Matthew Wells — He passed for 181 yards in the week-eight win. Against Pana, Wells passed for another 224 yards.
Caleb Slater — He had five receptions for 72 yards against Pana.
TALE OF THE TAPE
Category PBL VAN
Record 6-3 7-2
Enrollment 481 429
Opp. record 44-37 38-43
Playoff opps. 6 4
Avg. ppg. 26.3 40.2
Avg. opp. ppg. 18.2 20.9
Avg. point diff. 8.1 19.3
Cons. playoff app. 5 3
Playoff record 10-17 6-13
THE MATCHUP
Watseka
Record — 5-4
How they got there:
Week 1 — Watseka 20, Oakwood (5-4) 14
Week 2 — Salt Fork (6-3) 13, Watseka 8
Week 3 — Watseka 35, Momence (1-8) 14
Week 4 — Watseka 30, Oblong (3-6) 0
Week 5 — Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (6-3) 23, Watseka 6
Week 6 — Clifton Central (7-2) 46, Watseka 14
Week 7 — Watseka 22, Seneca (4-5) 16
Week 8 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) 24, Watseka 22
Week 9 — Watseka 32, Iroquois West (0-9) 23
Players to watch:
Anthony Quinn — He threw for 196 yards last Friday against Iroquois West. The previous week against PBL, he had two touchdown passes and a scoring run as well.
Justin McTaggart — On opening night against Oakwood, he rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Blake Castonguay — He had four receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown against Oakwood.
GCMS
Record — 9-0
How they got there:
Week 1 — GCMS 28, PBL (6-3) 0
Week 2 — GCMS 41, Eureka (8-1) 12
Week 3 — GCMS 57, Heyworth (1-8) 0
Week 4 — GCMS 48, Fieldcrest (5-4) 6
Week 5 — GCMS 56, Fisher (7-2) 0
Week 6 — GCMS 42, Tri-Valley (5-4) 0
Week 7 — GCMS 48, LeRoy (5-4) 0
Week 8 — GCMS 63, El Paso-Gridley (3-6) 6
Week 9 — GCMS 59, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-6) 0
Players to watch:
Jared Trantina — Through week eight, he rushed for 989 yards on 9.7 yards per carry with 22 touchdowns scored. Last Friday, he scored two touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards on nine carries.
Ryland Holt — He is the school's all-time record holder in touchdown receptions and had six touchdown catches and 361 yards on 16 receptions through week eight.
Hayden Workman — Through week eight, he was the leading tackler for a defense that has produced six shutouts so far this season.
TALE OF THE TAPE
Category WAT GCMS
Record 5-4 9-0
Enrollment 310 312
Opp. record 38-43 43-38
Playoff opps. 5 6
Avg. ppg. 21.0 49.1
Avg. opp. ppg. 19.2 2.7
Avg. point diff. 1.8 46.4
Cons. playoff app. 3 6
Playoff record 4-17 15-16
