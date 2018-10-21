Tales of the tape for football playoffs: PBL at Vandalia, Watseka at GCMS

THE MATCHUP

PBL

Record — 6-3

How they got there:

Week 1 — GCMS 28 (9-0), PBL 0

Week 2 — PBL 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-3) 8

Week 3 — PBL 35, Iroquois West (0-9) 0

Week 4 — PBL 32, Seneca (4-5) 16

Week 5 — PBL 49, Momence (1-8) 7

Week 6 — PBL 51, Salt Fork (6-3) 27

Week 7 — Clifton Central (7-2) 34, PBL 13

Week 8 — PBL 24, Watseka (5-4) 22

Week 9 — Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (6-3) 22, PBL 7

Players to watch:

T.J. Jones — Through eight weeks, he had 1,031 yards and 13 touchdowns on 139 carries.

Mason Ecker — Through eight weeks, he had 467 yards and six touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Austin Gooden — Through eight weeks, he led PBL's defense in tackles with 40 1/2 and tackles for loss with 10 1/2.

Vandalia

Record — 7-2

How they got there:

Week 1 — Vandalia 30, Gillespie (4-5) 22

Week 2 — Vandalia 41, Hillsboro (3-6) 6

Week 3 — Vandalia 37, Greenville (6-3) 21

Week 4 — Vandalia 62, Litchfield (0-9) 0

Week 5 — Vandalia 48, Piasa Southwestern (1-8) 14

Week 6 — Vandalia 46, Staunton (5-4) 12

Week 7 — Carlinville (9-0) 64, Vandalia 28

Week 8 — Vandalia 43, Roxana (2-7) 7

Week 9 — Pana (8-1) 42, Vandalia 27

Players to watch:

Trevor Smalls — He rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Vandalia's last win. He also caught three passes for 58 yards.

Matthew Wells — He passed for 181 yards in the week-eight win. Against Pana, Wells passed for another 224 yards.

Caleb Slater — He had five receptions for 72 yards against Pana.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Category PBL VAN

Record 6-3 7-2

Enrollment 481 429

Opp. record 44-37 38-43

Playoff opps. 6 4

Avg. ppg. 26.3 40.2

Avg. opp. ppg. 18.2 20.9

Avg. point diff. 8.1 19.3

Cons. playoff app. 5 3

Playoff record 10-17 6-13