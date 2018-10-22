GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team enters the IHSA Class 2A playoffs with the top seed in the North Bracket.

The Falcons also go into the contest with a 23-game winning streak, including last year's 14-0 run en route to their state championship.

"The guys are playing well up to this point," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "They have confidence, but I don't think they're cocky at all. They should be able to maintain the same leve of intensity -- don't get too high or too low. These kids are confident in their abilities."

At 7 p.m. Friday, GCMS will host its first-round playoff game against a Watseka team that earned its 16th seed with a 5-4 record and 38 tiebreaker points.

"We're happy to be in the playoff field," Watseka head coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. "We obviously have a huge challenge ahead of us with the defending state champs and how good they are this year. They do everything well, so we definitely have our work cut out for us, but we're just looking forward to the opportunity to compete against them and give ourselves that challenge."

While the Falcons are making their sixth straight playoff appearance, Watseka is in the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

"We have played lot of young guys, but our program has been there three years in a row now, and we're kind of used to the process," Hilgendorf said. "It's business as usual. That's where the experience helps us. It gives them (an idea of) what to expect, for the most part."

The Falcons have not only won all of their games this season, but they have dominated.

Through its nine regular-season games, GCMS's average point differential was 46.4 -- 49.1 points scored minus 2.7 points yielded.

"We've told them all year that we have to not worry about the scoreboard," Allen said. "We have to fundamentally come out and play well technique-wise and fundamental-wise. We need to do things the right way, to follow the game plan and the scheme. It comes down to execution, and we want to make sure we're executing at the right time."

By comparison, Watseka has scored 21 points per game while yielding 19.2 points per game.

"We're going to have to be ready to go from the first play," Hilgendorf said. "That'll be an emphasis for us this week." "We're the underdogs, so we're going to have to do everything really well. We're going to have to execute and control the tempo the way we want to control it. We're going to have to make some plays thta we haven't made, and we're going to have them to keep them off balanced and make them play a style of game that they're not used to.

"They've dictated every game for nine weeks in a row, so we've just got to give them our best shot, and if our best shot is not good enough, then it's not. We just want to go out and play our best game with everything we can give them. We value that a lot."

Two benefits to winning by a large margin are that GCMS goes into the playoffs with healthy starters and reserves with varsity playing time.

"That's a key for us going into the playoffs. That's always important," Allen said. "If we get a lead, we're subbing (players) in and out. We want everybody to get an opportunity to play. It's very valuable, especially in the long run, to give kids playing time. We're not going to keep kids in late in the game and take the chance of them getting hurt. Health is more important to us."

The Falcons are led on offense by senior running back Jared Trantina, who had 1,120 rushing yards -- averaging over 10 yards per carry -- and 24 touchdowns through the regular season.

"He's a special running back," Hilgendorf said.

Senior wideout Ryland Holt is GCMS's all-time record holder in touchdown receptions and had six touchdown catches and 361 yards on 16 receptions through week eight. Senior tight end Bryce Barnes had 16 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns through week eight while senior quarterback Nathan Garard passed for 832 yards and nine touchdowns through the regular season.

"They're really good weapons," Hilgendorf said.

Behind the blocking of Barnes and senior lineman Hayden Workman, among others, Trantina's 131 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries last Friday against Deer Creek-Mackinaw were part of a GCMS rushing attack that gained 411 yards and six touchdowns on 37 carries en route to a 59-0 victory.

"The guys up front might be the most impressive just with the way they do everything -- the way they get off the ball, the way they set up everything. They don't make a lot of mistakes," Hilgendorf said. "You can tell how well-coached they are. They play the game extremely hard. That's a testament to why they've won so many games in a row and sitting where they're at as the No. 1 seed. The way they play is the way the game's supposed to be played."

Barnes had four tackles last Friday, including two for loss of yards, to lead GCMS's defense to its sixth shutout of the season. Through the first eight weeks, Workman was the Falcons' leading tackler with 57 tackles.

Watseka counters with an offense that is led by quarterback Anthony Quinn, who passed for 1,373 yards through the regular season.

"Quinn can move. They like to throw the ball and spread it out. We have to get the pressure on Quinn," Allen said. "They're predominantly a passing team, which we're going to see a lot of in the playoffs, so it's nice to see that early and get an opportunity to work against it."

Through week eight, Justin McTaggart rushed for 441 yards while Blake Castonguay had 31 receptions for 430 yards and Justin Bunting had 19 receptions for 349 yards.

"Castonguay and McTaggart are studs. We have to keep our eyes on those guys and know where they're at," Allen said.

Sophomore linebacker Tylor Durflinger led Watseka's defense in tackles with 53 through week eight.

"Their two linebackers, Durflinger and (Dylan) Thompson, are outstanding middle linebackers," Allen said. "They're hard-nosed."

Allen and Hilgendorf exchanged week-eight and week-nine film last season.

While Quinn threw for 196 yards in a 32-23 win in week nine over Iroquois West, McTaggart added 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In a 24-22 loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in week eight, Quinn had two touchdown passes and a scoring run through a rain-soaked and cold-weathered home field.

"They played pretty well in all facets of the game," Allen said. "The offense took a few plays to get adjusted, but they played very well. The defense played solid all game, and special teams played solid all game."

THE MATCHUP Watseka Record — 5-4 How they got there: Week 1 — Watseka 20, Oakwood (5-4) 14 Week 2 — Salt Fork (6-3) 13, Watseka 8 Week 3 — Watseka 35, Momence (1-8) 14 Week 4 — Watseka 30, Oblong (3-6) 0 Week 5 — Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (6-3) 23, Watseka 6 Week 6 — Clifton Central (7-2) 46, Watseka 14 Week 7 — Watseka 22, Seneca (4-5) 16 Week 8 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) 24, Watseka 22 Week 9 — Watseka 32, Iroquois West (0-9) 23 Players to watch: Anthony Quinn — He threw for 196 yards last Friday against Iroquois West. The previous week against PBL, he had two touchdown passes and a scoring run as well. Justin McTaggart — On opening night against Oakwood, he rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Castonguay — He had four receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown against Oakwood. GCMS Record — 9-0 How they got there: Week 1 — GCMS 28, PBL (6-3) 0 Week 2 — GCMS 41, Eureka (8-1) 12 Week 3 — GCMS 57, Heyworth (1-8) 0 Week 4 — GCMS 48, Fieldcrest (5-4) 6 Week 5 — GCMS 56, Fisher (7-2) 0 Week 6 — GCMS 42, Tri-Valley (5-4) 0 Week 7 — GCMS 48, LeRoy (5-4) 0 Week 8 — GCMS 63, El Paso-Gridley (3-6) 6 Week 9 — GCMS 59, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-6) 0 Players to watch: Jared Trantina — Through week eight, he rushed for 989 yards on 9.7 yards per carry with 22 touchdowns scored. Last Friday, he scored two touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards on nine carries. Ryland Holt — He is the school's all-time record holder in touchdown receptions and had six touchdown catches and 361 yards on 16 receptions through week eight. Hayden Workman — Through week eight, he was the leading tackler for a defense that has produced six shutouts so far this season. TALE OF THE TAPE Category WAT GCMS Record 5-4 9-0 Enrollment 310 312 Opp. record 38-43 43-38 Playoff opps. 5 6 Avg. ppg. 21.0 49.1 Avg. opp. ppg. 19.2 2.7 Avg. point diff. 1.8 46.4 Cons. playoff app. 3 6 Playoff record 4-17 15-16

Class 2A

First round

Game 1 — No. 16 Watseka (5-4) at No. 1 GCMS (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Game 2 — No. 9 Knoxville (6-3) at No. 8 Chicago Hope Academy (7-2)

Game 3 — No. 13 Aledo Mercer County (5-4) at No. 4 Carthage Illini West (9-0)

Game 4 — #12 Rockford (R. Christian) (6-3) at #5 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (5-4) at #2 Orion (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (6-3) at #7 Clifton (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Harlan) (5-4) at #3 Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Collins) [Coop] (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 9 — #16 Staunton (5-4) at #1 Decatur (St. Teresa) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Athens (7-2) at #8 Eldorado (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Fithian (Oakwood) (5-4) at #4 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Downs (Tri-Valley) (5-4) at #5 Nashville (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Chester (6-3) at #7 Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (5-4) at #3 Tuscola (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (6-3) at #6 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (8-1), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium), Friday, Nov. 23, 1 p.m.