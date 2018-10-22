PBL eighth-grade girls basketball defeats Nash in opening round of TCC Tournament

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 34-19 over Clifton J.L. Nash in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday.

After Losa Suaava scored six points in the first quarter to lead PBL to a 9-4 lead, the Panthers outscored Nash 6-2 in the second quarter.

"We started out a little slow in the first quarter," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "I'm not sure if it was because it was a Saturday morning or that we knew we had already beaten them earlier in the season and thought it was going to be an easy win."

Another six points by Suaava, along with Emily Robidoux's second 3-pointer of the game, allowed PBL to outscore Nash 11-7 in the third quarter before the Panthers gained an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

"They were able to turn up the tempo on both ends of the court in the second half to secure the win," Rubarts said.

Suaava finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 17 points.

"It was nice to have Losa back in the starting lineup after she has been out with an injury," Rubarts said. "She had really missed playing, and sometimes, a little time off can make a player realize how much they really love playing."

Robidoux added eight points while Trixie Johnson had six points, Jazmyn Kurland had two points and Kynlei Humes tallied a point.

"Trixie had another great defensive game along with Morgan (Uden) and Jazmyn," Rubarts said. "It was nice to see Trixie get in the scoring column. Jazmyn did another great job on the boards and Emily did an awesome job of running the offense.

"I don't think I say enough about how important her and Morgan are to this team from the point guard position. They do a very nice job of pushing the tempo for fastbreak opportunities and can also slow it down when the situation dictates it."

With the win, the girls will play Cissna Park on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at the GCMS Middle School.

"It should be a great match up," Rubarts said.

8th-grade girls

PBL 34, Clifton J.L. Nash 19

NASH 4 2 7 6 -- 19

PBL 9 6 11 8 -- 34

Nash

DiPietra 0-1-11, Gray 0-0-0, Beherns 0-0-0, Winkle 1-0-2, Skeen 3-2-10, Prairie 1-0-2, Beherns 2-0-4, German 0-0-0, Lynn 0-0-0, Waxweiter 0-0-0, Hilgeman 0-0-0. Totals 7-3-19.

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 3-0-6, Kynlei Humes 0-1-1, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 1-0-2, Losa Suaava 8-1-17, Emily Robidoux 3-0-8. Totals 15-2-34.

3-pointers -- Nash 2 (Skeen 2). PBL 2 (Robidoux 2).