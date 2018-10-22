VANDALIA -- With the playoffs comes a clean slate for at least two teams in the IHSA's Class 3A football postseason.

Both Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Vandalia will enter Saturday's 2 p.m. first-round game after losing two of their last three regular-season games.

"Everybody goes into the playoffs at 0-0. When you go into the playoffs, you put records aside, and you just have to focus on one game at a time. You just have to prepare as much as you possibly can. After you prepare, you have to perform. We spend a lot of time in preparation every week, but when it comes down to it, you've got to go out there on the field and take care of business. That's what we need to focus on this week," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

"You have to have a good grasp on what they do and have a strategy to combat it. However, you have to also understand the things that you can control as a team. There's a balance in there."

Under Jason Clay, Vandalia made the playoffs in each of the last two years, including an 8-4 record and 3A quarterfinal appearance last year after two upsets on the road.

"We don't get too caught up in playing at home or away," Clay said. "We're happy to be at home. We've had good crowds this year, so we'll see how it plays out, but we're happy to be hosting."

PBL, meanwhile, is going back to the playoffs for the fifth straight time, but the two teams' experience goes beyond past years.

Six of the Panthers' regular-season games this season were against playoff teams. Their opponents were 44-37.

"I think we've had a great schedule this year, and i think that helps out when you enter the playoffs," Graham said. "We've played some good teams, and that can do nothing but help. Hopefully, that helps out."

The two teams went a combined 11-1 through the first six weeks of the season, with PBL's only loss during that span coming via 28-0 score in week one to the top-ranked 1A team -- and top-seeded team in the 2A North Bracket -- in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

In week seven, Vandalia lost 64-28 to Carlinville, the undefeated second-seeded team in the 3A South Bracket. In week nine, the Vandals lost 42-27 to 8-1 Pana.

"We feel like we've played well. We've run into a couple of tough teams at the end of our schedule, and they have as well," Clay said. "I feel like we've done some things defensively. We're just going to try to build on that and try to keep it balanced on offense and run the ball and throw the ball. Defensively, we'll try to take something away from them, hopefully. We'll see how that plays out, but it looks like we're playing well going into the playoffs."

Vandalia's two wins against playoff-bound teams came via 37-21 score in week three over 6-3 Greenville and 46-12 score in week six over Staunton.

After their loss to GCMS, PBL won five straight games, including a 26-8 victory in week two over 6-3 Georgetown-Ridge Farm and a 51-27 triumph in week six over 6-3 Salt Fork. In week eight, the Panthers defeated 5-4 Watseka by a score of 24-22.

"I think it's advantage for both teams to play strong opponents and have weaknesses exposed," Clay said. "That'll help both teams moving forward."

In week seven, PBL lost 34-13 to 7-2 Clifton Central. A 22-7 loss last Friday to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington gave the Trojans their playoff-clinching sixth win.

"Last Friday, we made some mistakes, and you can't have that, especially this late in the season. Those are things that need to be cleaned up. Our kids will keep working on that. We have great kids, and they'll work hard. It's going to be a fun week," Graham said.

"We're still making a few mistakes. You can't make mistakes. Both offensively and defensively, we talk about the things that we can control. If you're supposed to block your gap, then you need to execute that. If you're supposed to run this way, then you need to execute that. If you're supposed to run this route and catch this ball, then that needs to be executed. We need to have a plan and be able to execute it."

In Vandalia's loss to Pana, Caleb Slater had five receptions for 72 yards. Blake Morrison had four catches for 101 yards in a 48-14 week-five win over Piasa Southwestern.

"I was really impressed with them," Graham said.

Senior Trevor Smalls had 193 yards on 12 carries for Vandalia against Piasa Southwestern. In a 43-7 in week eight over Roxana, he rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries while also catching three passes for 58 yards.

"I'm really impressed with their running back, Trevor Smalls," Graham said. "He's fast. He's physical."

Matthew Wells, Vandalia's junior quarterback, passed for 224 yards against Pana and 181 yards against Roxana.

"He's a big, tall kid," Graham said. "He's got a really good arm, and he can run the ball, too."

Junior Thomas Ritchey had a rushing touchdown in a 62-0 week-four victory over Litchfield.

"He's just a really good player," Graham said.

As a whole, Vandalia's offense goes into the playoffs after averaging 40.2 points scored through the regular season while the Vandals' defense has yielded 20.9 points per game.

"They can score points. They have a lot of weapons," Graham said. "They are good. They're very athletic. They're very quick and fast off the ball, and physical. They're big up front. They execute well. They fly to the ball. They're a really solid team."

The Panthers counter the Vandals' offense with a defense that has yielded 18.2 points per game.

"Defensively, they don't give up a lot of points, so that'll be a challenge for us," Clay said. "I was impressed with their defense on film."

Austin Gooden is PBL's leading tackler with 45 1/2 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss of yards, and one sack.

"He's a good-sized athlete on film," Clay said.

For an offense that averaged 26.3 points per game during the regular season, T.J. Jones led the PBL rushing attack with 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns. Gunner Belt has thrown for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns while Mason Ecker has 18 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

"They have a pretty strong running game, and they will throw the ball as well," Clay said.

As a team, PBL's rushing attack has produced 1,787 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Panthers' defense has 63 tackles for loss and two sacks.

"They get off the ball well physical at the point of attack we'll have our hands full, for sure," Clay said.

Vandalia enters the 3A South Bracket as the No. 7 seed while PBL enters as the 10th seed. The winner of Saturday's first-round game will face either Carlinville or 15th-seeded East Alton-Wood River (6-3) in the second round the following weekend.

"We figured we'd go south. Both the south and north (brackets) have a lot of good teams," Graham said. "To be one of the 256 playoff teams, you should never take that for granted. There have been 5-4 teams playing in the state championship. All the teams are good. It doesn't matter what you're record is. At this point, you're playing good, solid football teams."