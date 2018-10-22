PBL FOOTBALL SEASON STATS
PASSING
Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs
Gunner Belt 41-92-979-11-5
Gavin Coplea 2-38-11-0-3
TEAM 43-130-990-11-8
RUSHING
Name Car.-yds.-TDs
T.J. Jones 154-1,076-13
Kyle Poll 53-253-2
Gavin Coplea 29-170-3
Gunner Belt 55-168-1
Hunter Anderson 20-86-0
Keyn Humes 5-29-2
Drake Schrodt 2-5-0
TEAM 318-1,787-21
RECEIVING
Name Rec.-yds.-TDs
Mason Ecker 18-478-6
Hunter Anderson 5-148-0
Tristan Hauersperger 3-126-2
Austin Gooden 8-121-1
Keyn Humes 4-64-1
Kyle Poll 1-31-1
Gunner Belt 2-11-0
Drake Schrodt 1-11-0
TEAM 42-990-11
INTERCEPTIONS
Name INTs
Austin Gooden 2
Mason Ecker 2
Tristan Hauersperger 2
Kyle Poll 2
Chase Elson 1
Hunter Anderson 1
TEAM 10
FORCED FUMBLES
Name FFs
Dalton Busboom 2
Keyn Humes 1
Austin Gooden 1
TEAM 5
TACKLES
Name Total-TFL-Sacks
Austin Gooden 45.5-11-1
Andrew Swanson 39.5-3-1
Dalton Busboom 36.5-12-0
Jake Rich 34-9-0
Mason Ecker 28.5-2-0
Hunter Anderson 27-5-0
Tristan Hauersperger 26.5-2-0
Gunner Belt 22.5-0-0
Alex Rueck 21-5-0
Luke Cowan 19-3.5-0
Keyn Humes 16-0-0
Kyle Poll 14.5-3.5-0
Chase Elson 12-0.5-0
T.J. Jones 11.5-4-0
Clayton Robidoux 6-1.5-0
Calvin Foster 5.5-0.5-0
Jalen Hutchcraft 3.5-0.5-0
Christian Denam 2.5-0-0
Drake Schrodt 2-0-0
Riley Cuppernell 2-0-0
Jarred Gronsky 1-0-0
Tanner Bowen 1-0-0
Evan Bristle 1-0-0
Drew Diesburg 0.5-0-0
TEAM 379-63-2
