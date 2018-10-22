PBL volleyball wins 25-10, 25-7 over Iroquois West in IHSA Class 2A regional quarterfinal match

GILMAN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team defeated Iroquois West 25-10, 25-7 over Iroquois West in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A Gilman Regional on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Panthers will face No. 4-seed El Paso-Gridley in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Addison Oyer led PBL (25-9) in kills with 10 while Lexi Johnson had eight kills and one block. Abbie Schmidt had 20 assists and four digs while Makayla Klann and Makenna Klann each had three aces and two assists.

Mackenzie Bruns had five kills while Brooke Walder and Jasmine Miles each had two kills and Jolee Hastings had three digs and one ace. Makayla Klann and Katelyn Crabb each had four digs while Makenna Klann had two digs and two assists.

At Gilman

For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 10, Lexi Johnson 8, Mackenzie Bruns 5, Brooke Walder 2, Jasmine Miles 2, Hannah Schwarz; aces: Makayla Klann 3, Makenna Klann 3, Miles, Jolee Hastings; blocks: Johnson; digs: Abbie Schmildt 4, Makayla Klann 4, Katelyn Crabb 4, Hastings 3, Makenna Klann 2, Miles, Madi Peden; assists: Schmidt 20, Makayla Klann 2, Makenna Klann 2.