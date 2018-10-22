Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's football team has an edge in pretty much every category over its opponent in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Obviously, the top-seeded Falcons have an edge record-wise with a 9-0 mark compared to Watseka's 5-4 mark. They have also outscored their opponents 49-1-2.7, compared to Watseka's 21-19.2 edge.

GCMS also has more playoff experience, as it is the school's sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Watseka is making its third consecutive playoff appearance.

The Falcons also have a 15-16 record overall in the playoffs -- including five wins en route to last year's state championship run -- compared to a 4-17 mark for Watseka.

In years past, Watseka may have had an edge in opponents' wins and playoff opponents played in this year's regular. That's not the case this year, as GCMS' opponents went 43-38 while the Warriors went 38-43, and the Falcons have played six playoff teams, compared to four for Watseka.

The Falcons even have a 312-310 edge in enrollment.

Safe to say, I can easily see GCMS moving on to the next round.

In its last three first-round playoff games, GCMS has outscored its opponents 50-14 in 2017, 35-7 in 2016 and 49-13 in 2015. I don't see any reason why this won't be another blowout.

Predicted score: GCMS 56, Watseka 0