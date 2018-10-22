The Great Rostradamus: PBL football at Vandalia

Admittedly, I know very little about Vandalia.

With the school being 135 miles -- or two hours and four minutes -- away from Paxton, unfamiliarity can be understood.

There are a few things I do know regarding Saturday's 2 p.m. IHSA Class 3A first-round matchup between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Vandalia.

I know both teams were a combined 11-1 through the first six weeks before each team lost two of its last three games, leaving Vandalia and PBL to enter the playoffs with records of 7-2 and 6-3, respectively.

Vandalia's latest loss, via 42-27 score to a Pana team that improved its record to 8-1, did not come without a solid offensive effort as Matthew Wells threw for 224 yards and Caleb Slater had five receptions for 72 yards.

Trevor Smalls rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns and Wells passed for 181 yards in a 43-7 week-eight win over 2-7 Roxana, but the previous week, Carlinville beat the Vandals 64-28.

Are we seeing at least a couple of patterns here?

Vandalia has scored 40.2 points per game, compared to 26.3 for PBL, but has also given up 20.9 points per game, 2.7 points less than what the Panthers' defense has yielded.

Those two losses were also two of Vandalia's four games this season played against a playoff-bound team. The Panthers had six playoff teams on their regular-season schedule, and went 3-3 against them.

PBL's opponents were 44-37 in the regular season, compared to Vandalia's opponents giong 38-43.

While the Vandals have the edge in terms of average point differential and overall record, the edge certainly goes to PBL in terms of playing against playoff teams.

If the Panthers can get some offense going, and make a few defensive stops along the way, they'll likely have another South Central Conference opponent -- Carlinville -- trekking 157 miles to Zimmerman Field.

Predicted score: PBL 35, Vandalia 28