First-round football playoff predictions from the so-called experts

1A -- No. 12 LeRoy (5-4) at No. 5 Orr (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
1A -- No. 16 CG/B (5-4) at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
1A -- No. 9 Cumberland (7-2) at No. 8 Fisher, 2 p.m. Saturday
1A -- No. 14 Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-3) at No. 3 Concord Triopia (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
1A -- No. 11 Salt Fork (6-3) at No. 6 Arcola (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
2A -- No. 16 Watseka (5-4) at No. 1 GCMS (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
2A -- No. 13 Fithian Oakwood (5-4) at No. 4 Pana (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
2A -- No. 14 Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at No. 3 Tuscola (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
3A -- No. 16 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) No. 1 Monticello (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
3A -- No. 10 PBL (6-3) at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (73-17)
Orr
Argenta-Oreana
Fisher
Triopia
Arcola
GCMS
Pana
Tuscola
Monticello
PBL
PBL rebounds from an unexpected loss, forms up as a team and goes on to victory this week.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (76-14)
Orr
Argenta-Oreana
Fisher
Triopia
Arcola
GCMS
Pana
Tuscola
Monticello
PBL
With PBL's 3-3 record against playoff-bound teams this year, compared to Vandalia's record of 2-2 in that category, along with the Panthers' 44 opponents' wins compared to 38 for the Vandals, I'm banking -- knowing as little as I do about Vandalia -- on experience prevailing for PBL.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (75-15)
LeRoy
Argenta-Oreana
Fisher
Triopia
Arcola
GCMS
Pana
Tuscola
Monticello
PBL
It’s a lengthy trip for Paxton-Buckley-Loda down to Vandalia, but T.J. Jones, Mason Ecker and an opportunistic defense help PBL make the trek worthwhile with a first-round playoff win.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (71-19)
Orr
Argenta-Oreana
Fisher
Triopia
Salt Fork
GCMS
Pana
Tuscola
Monticello
Vandalia
Kellar Field is about to experience a playoff atmosphere in football for the first time since 2008. We can only hope for a downto-the-wire finish like last season’s Fisher-Aquin playoff game.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (72-18)
Orr
Argenta-Oreana
Fisher
Triopia
Salt Fork
GCMS
Pana
Tuscola
Monticello
Vandalia
The first round of the playoffs will probably deliver more upsets than I’m accounting for, but it’s hard to pick against favorites like Argenta-Oreana, GCMS and Monticello. Give me the Storm, though, as my upset special.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (69-21)
Orr
Argenta-Oreana
Fisher
Triopia
Arcola
GCMS
Pana
Tuscola
Monticello
PBL
Monticello Sages earn a top seed in Class 3A playoffs.
