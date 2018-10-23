First-round football playoff predictions from the so-called experts

1A -- No. 12 LeRoy (5-4) at No. 5 Orr (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

1A -- No. 16 CG/B (5-4) at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday

1A -- No. 9 Cumberland (7-2) at No. 8 Fisher, 2 p.m. Saturday

1A -- No. 14 Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-3) at No. 3 Concord Triopia (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

1A -- No. 11 Salt Fork (6-3) at No. 6 Arcola (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

2A -- No. 16 Watseka (5-4) at No. 1 GCMS (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday

2A -- No. 13 Fithian Oakwood (5-4) at No. 4 Pana (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

2A -- No. 14 Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at No. 3 Tuscola (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

3A -- No. 16 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) No. 1 Monticello (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

3A -- No. 10 PBL (6-3) at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (73-17)

Orr

Argenta-Oreana

Fisher

Triopia

Arcola

GCMS

Pana

Tuscola

Monticello

PBL

PBL rebounds from an unexpected loss, forms up as a team and goes on to victory this week.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (76-14)

Orr

Argenta-Oreana

Fisher

Triopia

Arcola

GCMS

Pana

Tuscola

Monticello

PBL

With PBL's 3-3 record against playoff-bound teams this year, compared to Vandalia's record of 2-2 in that category, along with the Panthers' 44 opponents' wins compared to 38 for the Vandals, I'm banking -- knowing as little as I do about Vandalia -- on experience prevailing for PBL.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (75-15)

LeRoy

Argenta-Oreana

Fisher

Triopia

Arcola

GCMS

Pana

Tuscola

Monticello

PBL

It’s a lengthy trip for Paxton-Buckley-Loda down to Vandalia, but T.J. Jones, Mason Ecker and an opportunistic defense help PBL make the trek worthwhile with a first-round playoff win.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (71-19)

Orr

Argenta-Oreana

Fisher

Triopia

Salt Fork

GCMS

Pana

Tuscola

Monticello

Vandalia

Kellar Field is about to experience a playoff atmosphere in football for the first time since 2008. We can only hope for a downto-the-wire finish like last season’s Fisher-Aquin playoff game.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (72-18)

Orr

Argenta-Oreana

Fisher

Triopia

Salt Fork

GCMS

Pana

Tuscola

Monticello

Vandalia

The first round of the playoffs will probably deliver more upsets than I’m accounting for, but it’s hard to pick against favorites like Argenta-Oreana, GCMS and Monticello. Give me the Storm, though, as my upset special.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (69-21)

Orr

Argenta-Oreana

Fisher

Triopia

Arcola

GCMS

Pana

Tuscola

Monticello

PBL

Monticello Sages earn a top seed in Class 3A playoffs.