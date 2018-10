GILMAN — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team lost 25-18, 18-25, 25-18 Tuesday, Oct. 23, to El Paso-Gridley in the IHSA Class 2A Gilman Iroquois West Regional semifinals.

With the loss to No. 4-seed EP-G, fifth-seeded PBL ended its season with a record of 25-10.