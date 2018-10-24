PBL eighth-grade girls basketball wins 28-26 over Cissna Park in TCC Tournament semifinals

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 28-26 over Cissna Park in the semifinals of the Twin County Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

"The girls had quite a battle last night to come out on top versus a very scrappy Cissna Park team," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "Both teams just never gave up last night. The game literally came down to the last seconds of the game for us to pull out the win to move on to the championship game."

The Panthers trailed 16-13 at halftime as Losa Suaava scored six points in the first quarter and one in the second while Emily Robidoux hit a two-point field goal in the first and second quarters each and Morgan Uden scored two points in the second quarter.

"We had a rough time in the first half putting the ball in the hole and we also had to adjust our defense to try and contain MiKayla Knake," Rubarts said. "She is a very talented junior high basketball player. She scored 20 of their 26 points last night and we just need to do a better job of helping on defense to contain players of her caliber."

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Cissna Park 9-4 to take a 22-20 lead as Suaava scored seven points and Trixie Johnson added two points.

In the fourth quarter, Suaava scored three points while Johnson had two points and Robidoux made a free throw.

"Trixie Johnson and Emily Robidoux did a great job on (Knake) in the second half after we adjusted our defense and held her to six points," Rubarts said. "Offensively, I just told them that we will really needed to get the ball inside to Losa, and after we did that, then it would open up the outside game. They had three girls guarding her at different points in the game.

"Even if we missed those outside shots, Losa was right there to get an offensive rebound and a put back. Morgan and Jasmyn did a great job on defense and pulling down some big rebounds towards the end of the game. Morgan may be the shortest girl on the team, but she definitely had two huge defensive rebounds towards the end of the game that helped us secure the win."

Suaava finished the game with 17 points while Robidoux had five points, Johnson had four points and Uden added two points.

The PBL eighth-grade girls will face Prairie Central for the championship on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

8th-grade girls

PBL 28, Cissna Park 26

CP 5 11 4 6 -- 26

PBL 8 5 9 6 -- 28

Cissna Park

Addison Seggebruch 1-0-2, Mikayla Snake 7-4-20, Regan King 0-0-0, Morgan Sinn 0-0-0, Riley Maul 0-2-2, Tricia Koras 1-0-2, Brooklyn Stadeli 0-0-0. Totals 9-6-26.

PBL

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Trixie Johnson 2-0-4, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 7-3-17, Emily Robidoux 2-1-5. Totals 12-4-28.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park 2 (Mikayla Knake 2).