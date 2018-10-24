PAXTON — At its meeting on Monday, Oct. 15, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board’s extra-curricular committee recommended that the junior high and high school athletic directors prepare reports for all athletic activities in the following areas:

— Number of participants at the beginning and at the conclusion of the season.

— Pre and post Inventory of equipment and uniforms.

— Offseason plans for coaching staffs.

— Program summaries.

The committee also provided direction to the athletic directors on how to fill out grade-level specific team rosters at the junior high level that had a minimal number of participants or not enough participants to compete. Both situations were discussed.

The first situation discussed was filling out a roster that does not have enough participants to compete. For example, five players try out for volleyball and six are needed to compete.

The committee discussed this scenario and others, but stated that the athletic directors could decide, with administrative input, whether a tryout would be held or if below grade-level players would be placed on the team to complete the roster.

In this scenario, all grade-level players would receive a majority of the playing time and the players completing the roster from the grade below would vie for the remaining playing time.

The second scenario discussed was a team that had enough to compete, but not enough to fill out a roster in case of injury, illness, ineligibility or low roster numbers.

In this scenario, the grade-level players would receive all the playing time first.

Younger players would dress for the team, but would not be utilized to increase the competitiveness of the team. They would not be impact players.

Players could be rotated or placed from lower-grade levels to complete the roster.

A major emphasis of the committee was to ensure player development of all student athletes at the junior-high level.