PBL swimmer Lillie Frichtl earns second-place finish in meet at Danville

DANVILLE — Lillie Frichtl of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda swim team finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:29.85 in a quadrangular meet held Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Teammate Jaden Bender finished eighth in that race wit ha time of 1:58.5.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Kirra Lantz, Frichtl, Daiton Piatt and Kylie Piatt finished fourth with a time of 2:27.82.

Frichtl, Lantz and Kylie and Daiton Piatt finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:11.36.

Frichtl finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.27 seconds while Lantz finished sixth with a time of 30.55 seconds and Bender placed 11th with a time of 37.06 seconds.

Daiton Piatt finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:27.44.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Kylie Piatt finished sixth with a time of 1:19.45 while Grace Bruens placed ninth with a time of 1:40.37. Emily Garrelts finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:44.78.

As a team, PBL finished fourth with a score of 47.



At Danville

Team scores

1. Danville, 191; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 146; 3. Charleston, 135; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 47.

200-yard medley relay

1. Danville, 2:02.37; 2. Charleston, 2:18.6; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:20.4; 4. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Lillie Frichtl, Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt), 2:27.82; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:33.52.

200-yard freestyle

1. Madeline Hogg (DAN) 2:12.87; 2. Brooke Parker (DAN) 2:24.26; 3. Katrina Hoferer (CHA) 2:28.8; 4. Abby Geisler (CHA) 2:32.83; 5. Gretchen Klepzig (CHA) 2:39.74.

200-yard IM

1. Lela Wagner (DAN) 2:25.15; 2. Abby Woodall (CHA) 2:39.38; 3. Molly Weber (CHA) 2:40.94; 4. Grace Larson (MS) 3:02.13; 5. Ella Rogers (DAN) 3:03.09.

50-yard freestyle

1. Gabi Springer (DAN) 26.48; 2. Olivia McMurry (MS) 27.8; 3. Wynter Haas (DAN) 28.67; 4. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 29.27; 5. Bekah Gonzalez (MS) 29.33.

PBL results — 6. Kirra Lantz, 30.55; 11. Jaden Bender, 37.06.

1-meter diving

1. Gabi Springer (DAN) 273.4; 2. Ashley Faulkner (DAN) 194.39; 3. Audrey Talbott (DAN) 185.5; 4. Carly Raver (MS) 160.8; 5. Rachel Wingle (MS) 149.5.

100-yard butterfly

1. Natalie Porter (DAN) 1:10.56; 2. Katrina Hoferer (CHA) 1:17.01; 3. Abby Geisler (CHA) 1:21.5; 4. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 1:27.44; 5. Katya Sakharatova (MS) 1:44.3.

100-yard freestyle

1. Lela Wagner (DAN) 59.47; 2. Ella Wolfe (DAN) 1:04.44; 3. Bekah Gonzalez (MS) 1:06.89; 4. Savannah Warner (CHA) 1:09.88; 5. Olivia Ross (MS) 1:09.97.

PBL results — 6. Kylie Piatt, 1:19.45; 9. Grace Bruens, 1:40.37.

500-yard freestyle

1. Madeline Hogg (DAN) 5:53.44; 2. Abby Woodall (CHA) 6:30.01; 3. Ella Wolfe (DAN) 6:32.15; 4. Caroline Hall (CHA) 6:57.17; 5. Anna Shimkus (MS) 8:04.42.

200-yard freestyle relay

1. Danville, 1:55.42; 2. Charleston, 1:59.38; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:00.71; 4. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz), 2:11.36; 5. Charleston, 2:18.1.

100-yard backstroke

1. Olivia McMurry (MS) 1:12.4; 2. Wynter Haas (DAN) 1:15.41; 3. Natalie Heaton (MS) 1:18.22; 4. Caroline Hall (CHA) 1:20.17; 5. Grace Larson (MS) 1:25.63.

PBL results — 6. Emily Garrelts, 1:44.78.

100-yard breaststroke

1. Natalie Porter (DAN) 1:18.2; 2. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 1:29.85; 3. Stacey Zerbst (CHA) 1:31.64; 4. Olivia Ross (MS) 1:32.13; 5. Gretchen Klepzig (CHA) 1:32.21.

PBL results — 8. Jaden Bender, 1:58.5.

400-yard freestyle relay

1. Danville, 4:00.28; 2. Charleston, 4:37.4; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 5:09.22; 4. Charleston, 5:23.06; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 5:32.2.