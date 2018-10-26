GCMS football wins 76-6 over Watseka in first round of IHSA Class 2A playoffs

GIBSON CITY -- The only blemish in the first half of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s 76-6 win over Watseka in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs was allowing a first-half score for the first time all season.

Watseka’s Jameson Cluver earned the honor of being the first player this season to tally a first-half score on the Falcons. He scored a touchdown on a 95-yard kickoff return with 9:12 left in the second quarter.

“We take pride in our special teams," Watseka head coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. "We can always be better, but it was nice to break one. Guys hit their blocks. Jameson’s special with his hands on the ball. When he gets in open space, he can do a lot of special things. That was a great runback for him.”

By that time, the defending 2A state-champion GCMS (10-0) -- which won its nine regular-season games by an average margin of 46.4 points -- had built a 49-0 lead.

“It was nice to get that goose egg off the board,” Hilgendorf said. “It was a bright spot for us tonight when there weren’t a lot of them. GCMS is a heck of a team. They can absolutely make that run. Coach (Mike) Allen and his staff have done a heck of a job. I can’t complement them enough for the way they play the game. They line up. They’re disciplined. They run the ball. They’ve got athletes outside. Their defensive tenacity and discipline is just outstanding. I can’t say enough good things about them. Obviously, they have the tools to make that run.”

The Warriors could not get anything going offensively as GCMS’s defense, which had six shutouts during the regular season, did not surrender any first downs to Watseka (5-5) in the first half.

Anthony Quinn went 3-for-12 passing for 16 yards for the Warriors while Cluver was their leading rusher with 12 yards on nine carries. Joe Allen and Josh Bleich each had three tackles and one sack to lead the Falcons' defensive efforts.

“Our starting defense played outstanding,” GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. “They had great gang-tackling and kept their footing, which is tough on a night like tonight. They played very aggressive. Our defensive backs played a great game for us. Offense, defense and special teams clicked tonight, and when you get into the playoffs, you have to have that happen.”

***

After GCMS took over on its own 30-yard line on the game's opening possession, two first-down runs by Jared Trantina and Daniel Jones moved the ball to Watseka's 12-yard line before Trantina scored the game's first touchdown on a 12-yard scamper with 10:46 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons' defense forced a three-and-out on Watseka's first possession, including a sack by Bleich on third-and-9 as the Warriors' snapper sent the ball over Quinn's head. The fourth-and-19 punt landed on Watseka's 24-yard line.

After Bryce Barnes caught a pass to move the ball to the 5-yard line, Payton Kean ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown on the next play, extending GCMS's lead to 14-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

Kean's contributions went beyond running the ball, according to Mike Allen and Trantina.

“Payton Kean did a great job blocking for Jared Trantina, and then Isaiah Chatman came in and did a great job blocking for the tailbacks," Allen said. "Compliments to our offensive linemen and our running backs blocking for each other. It was a great effort by all.”

“Payton Kean’s been doing an outstanding job," Trantina added.

After Kean's touchdown run, Dallas Whelchel recovered an onside kick, setting up a seven-play, 50-yard drive that ended with Nathan Garard -- who finished the game with 54 passing yards while completing 4-of-5 throwing attempts -- completing a pass to Ryland Holt for a 4-yard touchdown to extend GCMS’s lead to 21-0 with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

The drive started with a 19-yard run by Garard before Trantina gained five yards and Kean ran for a first down toward the 21-yard line. After Holt gained six yards on a screen pass, Trantina scampered toward the 5-yard line.

A 1-yard run by Trantina preceded Holt's touchdown reception.

Watseka went three-and-out on its ensuing possession as a run by Justin McTaggart for no gain was followed by an incomplete pass before Austin Spiller sacked Quinn for a loss of five yards on third down.

The fourth-down punt landed on Watseka's 40-yard line. After Trantina ran for 15 yards, Aidan Laughery scored from 25 yards out on a screen pass to extend the Falcons' lead to 28-0 with 3:17 left in the first quarter.

The Warriors' next possession included a McTaggart run on which Hayden Workman recorded a tackle for loss of yards, along with an incomplete pass on second down and the combined efforts of Joe Allen and Barnes on a tackle for loss of Quinn on third down.

After Watseka's ensuing punt landed on its own 37-yard line, Trantina scored again on an 11-yard run before the first quarter concluded with GCMS leading 35-0.

A Trantina run for 17 yards moved the ball to the Warriors' 20-yard line before Kean ran for nine yards on the next play. Trantina's ensuing touchdown run was scored with 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

***

After Watseka took over on its own 20-yard line on its next possession, Holt broke up a pass on first down before Workman recorded another tackle for loss on a McTaggart run and Joe Allen sacked Quinn on third-and-11.

After the Warriors punted to their own 43-yard line, Trantina, who finished the game with 149 yards on nine carries, scampered 43 yards for another touchdown with 10:58 left in the second quarter. That would be Trantina's last rushing attempt of the game.

Watseka went three-and-out on its next possession before Isaiah Chatman scored from 48 yards out with 9:28 remaining in the first half to extend GCMS's lead to 49-0.

The Falcons took over on their own 41-yard line -- the first time that they were in their own territory since their opening possession -- following the Warriors' three-and-out. Lance Livingston ran for 11 yards to give GCMS a first down prior to Chatman's touchdown run.

"We feel like we can just pound the ball. If that doesn’t work out, then we have Ryland (Holt), Bryce (Barnes) and Lane Short," Trantina said. "We’re able to have so many weapons with Aidan Laughery, Isaiah Chatman and Lance (Livingston as well).”

As a team, GCMS gained 406 rushing yards, eclipsing the 400-yard mark for the second week in a row.

“I’ve got to give all the credit to the line and to coach (Mike) Allen for allowing me to carry it,” Trantina said. “The offense just did outstanding. We have so many weapons out there.”

“The offensive line did a fantastic job blocking," Mike Allen added.

***

After Cluver’s score, Chatman -- who had 110 yards on 11 carries -- tallied another touchdown on a 3-yard run to cap a nine-play, 50-yard drive.

Three runs by Laughery, including a 21-yard scamper on third-and-3, moved the ball to the Watseka 22-yard line. A 7-yard run by Chatman was followed by a 2-yard plunge by Laughery before Chatman moved the ball to the 10-yard line via a first-down run on third-and-5.

Livingston ran for two yards on first-and-goal and five yards on second down before Chatman's scoring run with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

Sixteen seconds later, on a high snap over the head of Quinn, Trantina scooped up the fumble on the Warriors' 10-yard line and ran to the end zone for another touchdown.

After a 1-yard run by Cluver and an incomplete pass, Ethan Duke recovered another fumble for the Falcons’ defense on third-and-9, giving GCMS the ball back on Watseka's 19-yard line.

Three plays later, Cade Elliott concluded the first-half scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run, giving GCMS a 70-6 halftime lead.

Elliott is GCMS’s backup quarter to Garard, who, along with numerous starters, called it a night early in the second quarter.

When Awstace Grauer scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Kellen DeSchepper took the snaps for the Falcons. DeSchepper kneeled down on GCMS’s ensuing conversion attempt.

“It pays off in the long run,” Trantina said. “A lot of teams out there are beat up, and it’s really nice just having so many weapons on our team that we can take a break and still get things done on the field.”

The scoring drive that led to Grauer's touchdown run started on GCMS's own 46-yard line following a turnover on downs by Watseka.

Two first-down runs by Chatman moved the ball to the Warriors' 28-yard line before Jones ran nine yards on second-and-8 to place the ball on the 17-yard line. Four plays later, Jones ran for a first down on fourth-and-5, moving the ball to the 6-yard line.

Following two penalties by GCMS, Grauer scored on fourth-and-goal.

Watseka turned the ball over on downs at midfield on its final possession before GCMS ran out the running clock.

***

Like Trantina, Mike Allen hopes the rest his players received on Friday pays off as well as his team heads into the second round of the playoffs.

“It’s nice. We’re healthy," Allen said. "We’re going to be healthy going into the second round of the playoffs, which is a great benefit to our team. Our stats may not be as great as our kids would like them to be, but we’re healthy as a team, and that’s more important to us.”

The top-seeded Falcons will either travel to face ninth-seeded Knoxville (6-3) or host No. 8-seed Chicago Hope Academy next weekend.

“The second round is usually tough," Trantina said. "We’re looking to face some adversity and show the state how we can handle that.”

Meanwhile, the season ends for a 16th-seeded Watseka team making its third consecutive playoff appearance. The Warriors earned the last of 256 playoff spots with 38 opponents' wins, and 13 defeated opponents' wins, along with their 5-4 record.

“We made strides. You make your own bed when you’re 5-4. We’re happy to be in, but that’s what happens. It doesn’t take anything away from us making the playoffs," Hilgendorf said. "We’re proud of that fact, but we want to improve and make those strides next year. I think this year was just another step in building that program. We’ve got a great group of seniors, and we’re going to miss those guys a ton. They’ve been with me for three years. They’ve been the backbone of what they’ve been doing, and they’ve worked their butts off. I’m just proud of that group as a whole.”

GCMS 76, Watseka 6

WAT 0 6 0 0 -- 6

GCMS 35 35 0 6 -- 76

Scoring summary

G -- Trantina 12 run (Freehill run)

G -- Kean 5 run (Freehill kick)

G -- Holt 4 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G -- Ai. Laughery 25 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G -- Trantina 11 run (Freehill kick)

G -- Trantina 43 run (Freehill kick)

G -- Chatman 48 run (Freehill kick)

W -- Cluver 95 kickoff return (pass failed)

G -- Chatman 3 run (Freehill kick)

G -- Trantina 10 fumble recovery (Freehill kick)

G -- Elliott 11 run (Freehill kick)

G -- Grauer 6 run (conversion failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Watseka 5-24 (Cluver 9-12). GCMS 45-406 (Trantina 9-149, Chatman 11-110).

PASSING — Watseka (Quinn 3-12-16). GCMS (Garard 4-5-54).

TACKLES — GCMS (Bleich 3, Allen 3).

SACKS — GCMS (Bleich, Allen).