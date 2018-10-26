GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball finishes second in TCC Tournament

Members of the GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball team hold up their second-place trophy at the Twin County Conference Tournament on Thursday.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 25-10 to Prairie Central in the championship game of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Cally Kroon started the scoring as she converted on a three-point play to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead. After Allison Spiller made a free-throw to extend GCMS's lead to 4-1, Prairie Central tallied two points to end the first quarter with a 4-3 deficit.

After a scoreless first quarter, Spiller made a jump shot and Kroon made two free throws to extend the Falcons' lead to 8-3 in the third quarter. After another foul shot by Kroon made the score 9-5 in favor of GCMS, Prairie Central ended the third quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 15-9 lead.

The Hawks outscored the Falcons 10-1 in the fourth quarter as a free throw by Kate Kristensen accounted for GCMS' only point during the quarter.

Kristensen finished the game with one point while Spiller had six points and Kroon had three points.

In the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 23, GCMS defeated Cissna Park 22-12.

In the first quarter, the Falcons outscored Cissna Park 9-4 as Cally Kroon scored seven points and Mindy Brown had two points.

In the second quarter, Allison Spiller scored three points and Kroon had two points as GCMS went into halftime leading 14-7.

Brown scored four points in the third quarter while Kate Kristensen and Spiller each added two points as GCMS extended its lead to 22-9.

Kroon finished the game with nine points while Brown had six points, Spiller had five points and Kristensen had two points.

In the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 20, GCMS defeated Tri-Point 32-2.

The Falcons shut out Tri-Point in the first half. Aylin Lucero scored Tri-Point's lone two points via field goal in the third quarter.

In the first quarter, Cally Kroon scored eight points for GCMS while Mindy Brown and Allison Spiller each scored six points. The Falcons extended their lead to 26-0 in the second quarter as Brown scored four points while Mallory Rosendahl made a two-point field goal and Kate Kristensen made two free throws.

Kroon scored GCMS's lone two points in the third quarter before Rosendahl and Kristensen each scored two points in the fourth quarter for the Falcons.

At the game's end, Kroon and Brown finished with 10 points while Rosendahl, Spiller and Kristensen each had four points.

In the eighth-grade tournament, GCMS lost 39-4 to Prairie Central and Tri-Point lost 24-22 to Watseka Glenn Raymond in the first round.

THURSDAY

7th-grade girls

Prairie Central 25, GCMS 10

GCMS 4 0 5 1 -- 10

PC 3 0 12 10 -- 25

GCMS

Mallory Rosendahl 0-0-0, Brynn Boundy 0-0-0, Mindy Brown 0-0-0, Sophia Ray 0-0-0, Kate Kristensen 0-1-1, Allison Spiller 2-2-6, Cally Kroon 0-3-3. Totals 2-6-10.

Prairie Central

Gyllian Davies 2-0-5, Adri Cottrell 0-0-0, Gracie Edelman 0-0-0, Taelyn Bach 0-0-0, Krysten Atkins 3-0-6, Kelly Wilkey 2-0-4, Sawyer Ashman 0-1-1, Lucy Whitfill 5-0-10, Aniya Young 0-0-0, Izzy Behrends 0-0-0, Joslynn Karnes 0-0-0, Carmen Gradberg 0-0-0. Totals 12-1-25.

TUESDAY, Oct. 23

7th-grade girls

GCMS 22, Cissna Park 12

CP 4 3 2 3 -- 12

GCMS 9 5 8 0 -- 22

Cissna Park

Julia Edelman 1-0-3, Emma Bork 0-0-0, Macy Sinn 0-0-0, Lauren Hamrick 1-0-2, Ava Norder 1-0-3, Addison Lucht 1-0-2, Addison Seggebruch 0-0-0, Autumn Reutter 1-0-2, Josie Neukomm 0-0-0. Totals 5-0-12.

GCMS

Mallory Rosendahl 0-0-0, Brynn Boundy 0-0-0, Elizabeth Giroux 0-0-0, Mindy Brown 3-0-6, Anna Warren 0-0-0, Emma Freehill 0-0-0, Sophia Ray 0-0-0, Kate Kristensen 1-0-2, Allison Spiller 2-1-5, Molly Killian 0-0-0, Addison Kerchenfaut 0-0-0, Cally Kroon 3-3-9, Kyah Lee 0-0-0, Jolie Wade 0-0-0, Lily Breeden 0-0-0. Totals 9-4-22.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park 2 (Edelman, Norder).

SATURDAY, Oct. 20

7th-grade girls

GCMS 32, Tri-Point 2

TP 0 0 2 0 -- 2

GCMS 18 8 2 4 -- 32

Tri-Point

Kassidy Harris 0-0-0, Lainy Bertrand 0-0-0, Kyla Kemplin 0-0-0, Cicliy Curing 0-0-0, Aylin Lucero 1-0-2, Kasi Hughes 0-0-0, Dani Taylor 0-0-0, Rosmond Priscock 0-0-0, Ali Schuette 0-0-0, Amanda Power 0-0-0, Alexis Donley 0-0-0, Madison McNeil 0-0-0. Totals 1-0-2.

GCMS

Mallory Rosendahl 2-0-4, Brynn Boundy 0-0-0, Elizabeth Giroux 0-0-0, Mindy Brown 5-0-10, Anna Warren 0-0-0, Emma Freehill 0-0-0, Sophia Ray 0-0-0, Kate Kristensen 1-2-4, Allison Spiller 2-0-4, Molly Killian 0-0-0, Addison Kerchenfaut 0-0-0, Cally Kroon 5-0-10, Kyah Lee 0-0-0, Lily Breeden 0-0-0. Totals 15-2-32.