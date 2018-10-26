PBL eighth-grade girls basketball places second in TCC Tournament

Members of the PBL eighth-grade girls basketball team hold up their second-place trophy at the Twin County Conference Tournament on Thursday.

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 43-25 to Prairie Central in the championship game of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Losa Suaava scored all four of the Panthers' first-quarter points as PBL ended the quarter with a 6-4 deficit.

Suaava -- who finished the game with 14 points -- tallied another basket to tie the game at 6-6 before making another field goal by Trixie Johnson decreased a PBL deficit to 10-8.

Another field goal by Suaava cut the Panthers' deficit to 12-10 before a free throw by Suaava made the score 16-11 by halftime.

Suaava made another basket to make the score 20-13 before a field goal by Morgan Uden cut a PBL deficit to 24-15.

Two free throws by Jazmyn Kurland made the score 26-17 before a basket by Emily Robidoux cut the Panthers' deficit to 28-19 by the end of the third quarter.

After a basket by Suaava made the score 31-21, free throws by Robidoux -- who finished the game with three points -- and Suaava cut PBL's deficit to 33-23.

Kurland -- who had four points by the game's end -- made a basket while getting fouled to cut the Panthers' deficit to 38-25 before Prairie Central concluded the game with a 4-0 run.

Uden and Johnson each finished the game with two points for PBL.

SATURDAY, Oct. 20

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost -17 to Watseka Glenn Raymond in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament.

Brooke Kleinert had eight points to lead PBL while Bailey Bruns had seven points and Mackenzie Swan scored two points.

THURSDAY

8th-grade girls

Prairie Central 43, PBL 25

PBL 4 7 8 6 -- 25

PC 6 10 12 15 -- 43

PBL

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 1-2-4, Losa Suaava 6-2-14, Emily Robidoux 1-1-3. Totals 10-5-25.

Prairie Central

Marissa Collins 7-5-20, Paige Steidinger 0-0-0, Taylor Kafer 1-0-2, Shayla Stork 0-0-0, Mariya Sisco 3-1-7, Chloe Cisco 0-0-0, Ella Compton 4-0-8, Jazmen Karnes 3-0-6, Kyle Zimmerman 0-0-0, Adi Bachtold 0-0-0. Totals 18-6-43.

3-pointers -- Prairie Central (Collins).

SATURDAY, Oct. 20

7th-grade girls

Watseka Glenn Raymond 20, PBL 17

WAT 5 4 1 10 -- 20

PBL 3 2 7 5 -- 17

Watseka

Gracie Yates 0-0-0, Diara Wellmaker 0-0-0, Kaylie Lange 1-0-2, Jasmine Essington 1-4-6, Brianna Denault 2-3-7, Natalie Erickson 0-0-0, Brianna Dominguez 0-0-0, Ava Swartz 1-0-2, Emma Hasbarger 0-0-0, Layla Holohan 1-1-3, Ella Smith 0-0-0, Lauren Tegtmeyer 0-0-0, Megan Martin 0-0-0. Totals 6-8-20.

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-2-2, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 2-3-7, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 3-2-8, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 5-7-17.