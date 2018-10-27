PBL football defeats Vandalia 33-6 in IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game

VANDALIA — Paxton-Buckley-Loda cruised through the first half en route to a 33-0 halftime lead as they obtained their first road playoff win in more than two decades via 33-6 score in Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game over No. 7-seed Vandalia.

“It feels great,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. “On te road or at home, it’s a playoff win, and I’m just very proud of the boys. I just can’t say enough about how proud I am of the effort they brought here today.”

“It’s great to get a win, especially on the road after a long bus ride,” added PBL senior offensive lineman/linebacker Andrew Swanson.

The Panthers started their first-half scoring run with a 45-yard pass completion from Gavin Coplea to Keyn Humes with 3:11 left in the first quarter. With 38.8 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Coplea scampered 54 yards for a touchdown to extend PBL’s lead to 14-0.

After Swanson’s second interception of the first half — and the PBL defense’s third — put the Panthers on the Vandalia 4-yard line, T.J. Jones scored on a 4-yard run on third-and-goal to make the score 20-0 with 6:21 left in the second quarter.

The PBL defense shut out Vandalia for the game’s first 47 minutes before a 1-yard touchdown run by Vandalia’s Matthew Wells prevented the shutout with 31.2 seconds remaining in the game.

“It was a really good team effort,” Swanson said. “We played tough, stout defense.”

The Panthers’ defense sacked the quarterback Wells seven times.

“Our hat’s off to our defense, Graham said. “They put pressure on him all day, and we got some turnovers, which was huge.”

After Jones’s touchdown run, Coplea accounted for two more touchdowns before halftime, completing a 53-yard pass to Mason Ecker with 1:25 left in the half and ran the ball into the end zone on a sweep to the left side for five yards as time expired in the second quarter.

Coplea first knew he would make his first start since week one during the previous Friday’s warmups after taking most of the reps the previous two practices due to Gunner Belt being ill.

“I just told myself that I need to step up and get the job done,” Coplea said. “The line blocked. The receivers caught most of the balls, and we got it done.”

Belt still played for the Panthers’ offense as a receiver as well as on defense.

“It’s just the way it fell,” Graham said. “(Coplea) did a nice job, and Gunner stepped up too. If you watch some of the blocks he had out on the edge, he did a really nice job out there. We played unselfish football, and that’s what you have to do to be successful.”

The 10th-seeded Panthers will host second-seeded Carlinville in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs next weekend.

“We’ll enjoy this win today, and then exchange film with Carlinville and get back after it,” Graham said.



PBL 33, Vandalia 6

PBL 14 19 0 0 -- 33

VAN 0 0 0 6 -- 6

Scoring summary

P -- Humes 45 pass from Coplea (Humes kick)

P -- Coplea 54 run (Humes kick)

P -- Jones 4 run (kick failed)

P -- Ecker 53 pass from Coplea (pass failed)

P -- Coplea 5 run (Humes kick)

V -- Wells 1 run (kick failed)