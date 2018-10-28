Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had 11 tackles, including two for loss of yards, and one sack for Knox College in a 22-7 loss Saturday to Cornell College.

Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had three tackles for Knox College's football team.

Sam Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had two tackles, including one-half tackle for loss of yards, for Culver-Stockton in a 29-27 loss Saturday to Grand View.

Alex Rosenbaum -- The 2018 GCMS graduate, also participated in Saturday's football game for Culver-Stockton, which produced 221 yards of total offense.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 574 yards of total offense in a 47-31 win Saturday over William Jewell College.

Nick Porter -- Another 2016 PBL graduate, Porter is part of a Bradley University men's cross country team that won the championship at Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference XC Championships.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished eighth with a time of 24:58 for Augustana College at Saturday's College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Cross Country Championships.

Kody Harrison -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 28th with a time of 27:26.4 for a Grinnell College men's team that finished second in Saturday's Midwest Conference Cross Country Championship.

Kassidi Burton -- As of Saturday, the former Tri-Point volleyball standout has 338 kills, 251 digs and 13 blocks for Kankakee Community College.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Sunday, the 2017 PBL graduate has 259 kills, 92 blocks and 37 digs for Parkland College's volleyball team.

Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the 2018 PBL graduate has 226 kills, 100 blocks and 23 digs for Vincennes's volleyball team.