PBL boys, Evie Ellis advance to IHSA Class 1A state cross country meet

James paces PBL. Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James took fourth in 16 minutes, 32 seconds to help PBL place fourth and advance their team to state at Saturday's Class 1A Lisle Sectional.

Alec St. Julien finished 25th with a time of 17:43. Jordan Giese placed 34th with a time of 18 minutes.

Jesse Barfield finished 37th with a time of 18:03 while Erik Reck placed 42nd with a itme of 18:11.

Ashton Goss finished 55th with a time of 18:34 and Keagan Busboom placed 69th with a time of 18:56.

Ellis excels. Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Evie Ellis placed 12th in the girls' race, with her time of 20 minutes, 19 seconds good enough to clinch a date at the state meet.

As a team, PBL finished 12th with a score of 262 as all girls' runners except Ellis concluded their season.

Madeline Royer finished 42nd with a time of 22:15, followed by Panthers teammates Lorena Arnett (65th, 23:30), Gina Galey (83rd, 24:56), Gracie Smith (92nd, 25:29), Jordan Parrish (95th, 25:34) and Alyssa Hofer (99th, 26:10).

IHSA Class 1A

LISLE SECTIONAL

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 38; 2. Niles Northridge Prep, 59; 3. Chicago University, 98; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 132; 5. Joliet Catholic Academy, 146; 6. Herscher, 146; 7. Iroquois West, 180; 8. Westmont, 190; 9. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 270; 10. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 288; 11. Beecher, 322; 12. Winnetka North Shore Country Day, 333.

Advancing teams

Clifton Central -- 1. Isaiah Ditta, 16:14; 3. Jeremy Snejberg, 16:26; 9. Trevor Swanson, 16:54; 14. Jerod Snejberg, 17:09; 16. Blake Stua, 17:15; 38. Christian Ladehoff, 18:04; 46. Caden Chamness, 18:16.

Niles Northridge Prep -- 5. Brian Walsh, 16:42; 7. Aidan Dunaway, 16:45; 12. Andrew Brockmeier, 16:59; 20. Dan Gomez, 17:31; 21. Aidan Martin, 17:32; 64. Anthony Vazquez, 18:51; 65. John Pins, 18:52.

Chicago University -- 10. Nicky Edwards-Levin, 16:58; 13. Luke Sikora, 16:59; 17. Abraham Zelchenko, 17:15; 26. Eli Ginsburg, 17:46; 42. Seamus Flannery, 18:13; 61. Zachary Gin, 18:48; 70. Gideon Mitchell, 18:58.

PBL -- 4. Ryder James, 16:32; 25. Alec St. Julien, 17:43; 34. Jordan Giese, 18:00; 37. Jesse Barfield, 18:03; 42. Erik Reck, 18:11; 55. Ashton Goss, 18:34; 69. Keagan Busboom, 18:56.

Joliet Catholic -- 27. Marcus Porchia, 17:47; 28. Matthew Ciarlette, 17:48; 30. Owen O'Connor, 17:51; 35. Zach Bertino, 18:00; 36. Andrew Ciarlette, 18:00; 58. Jacob Capalbo, 18:45; 95. Michael Rodriguez, 19:44.

Herscher -- 2. Drew Rogers, 16:19; 24. Kamden Lockwood, 17:35; 41. Ben Morgan, 18:10; 45. Trevor Stutz, 18:14; 49. Nick Bushey, 18:24; 71. Connor Joffe, 19:00; 77. Blaine Dodds, 19:03.

Advancing individuals

6. Matt Gedraitis (Westmont) 16:43; 8. Gabe Martinez (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 16:49; 11. Austin Bridgman (Armstrong) 16:58; 15. Clint Fincher (Elmhurst Timothy Christian) 17:14; 16. Matt Torres (Westmont), 17:16; 19. Lucas Alvarez (Iroquois West) 17:31; 22. Max Grant (Iroquois West) 17:33.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Herscher, 66; 2. Elmhurst IC Catholic, 87; 3. Beecher, 106; 4. Kankakee McNamara, 145; 5. Clifton Central, 173; 6. Chicago DePaul College Prep, 174; 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 198; 8. Peotone, 200; 9. Chicago F.W. Parker, 202; 10. Des Plaines Willows Academy, 230; 11. Westmont, 237; 12. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 262.

Advancing teams

Herscher -- 1. Jillian Milton, 19:55; 11. Molly Raymond, 20:14; 14. Josie Mendell, 20:40; 20. Natalie Rink, 21:05; 22. Kylie Lockwood, 21:12; 26. Mady Rogers, 21:27; 32. Gwen Meyer, 21:45.

Elmhurst IC Catholic -- 2. Kennedy Calcagno, 19:18; 5. Carly Manchester, 19:31; 21. Frankie Chaidez, 21:08; 31. Alia Johnson, 21:41; 39. Annie Guinan, 22:06; 96. Francis Cook, 25:40; 104. Maggie Oibrien, 27:14.

Beecher -- 3. Hailey Janssen, 19:21; 4. Tori Fasano, 19:25; 15. Kasey Swanson, 20:46; 46. Christina Wang, 22:47; 54. Carla Snyder, 23:12; 67. Emilee Huenerberg, 23:34; 74. Morgan Walsh, 24:02.

Kankakee McNamara -- 8. Eden Rainbolt, 19:57; 18. Jade Baker, 20:57; 30. Madison Hamilton, 21:37; 35. Anna Latham, 22:00; 71. Shelby Corbett, 23:57; 75. Kaylee Woolman, 24:04.

Clifton Central -- 16. Kaleigh Ladehoff, 20:47; 24. Olzea Smolinski, 21:24; 40. Kendall Antons, 22:08; 45. Alexis Ward, 22:35; 69. Kaitlin Gerard, 23:43; 76. Fallon Gray, 24:08; 97. Alexis Waller, 25:50.

Advancing individuals

1. Julia Wolke (Arlington Heights Christian Liberty Academy) 18:55; 6. Audrey Shadle (F.W. Parker) 19:33; 9. Hope Clark (Timothy) 20:00; 10. Gracie Battiato (Peotone) 20:08; 12. Evie Ellis, 20:19; 13. Julie O'Sullivan (Chicago Christian) 20:36; 17. Lorelei Jaeger (DePaul) 20:52.

OTHER PBL RESULTS -- 42. Madeline Royer, 22:15; 65. Lorena Arnett, 23:30; 83. Gina Galey, 24:56; 92. Gracie Smith, 25:29; 95. Jordan Parrish, 25:34; 99. Alyssa Hofer, 26:10.