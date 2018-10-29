GCMS football to host Chicago Hope Academy in second round of IHSA Class 2A playoffs

GIBSON CITY -- Chicago Hope Academy joined the Chicago Catholic Red Conference prior to the 2017 season, departing from the Northeastern Athletic Conference.

According to the school's head football coach, Matt Kelly, the move was made with the Class 2A state playoffs in mind -- in particular, games such as the second-round game the Eagles will play against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"We're a smaller school. The Chicago Catholic League has teams from 8A all the way down to 2A, so we knew we would play against larger schools," Kelly said.

"The reason we made the move was to play against better competition and be more prepared for games like this -- to play against the best teams. Once you get into the state playoffs, the best 1A, 2A and 3A schools can play with anybody in 6A, 7A and 8A, for the most part. It's just a matter of numbers, attrition and depth."

In 2016, Chicago Hope Academy had the second-biggest enrollment in the NAC. This year, the Eagles started their season with a 42-7 nonconference loss to Chicago Catholic Green's Chicago Mount Carmel, which is 9-1 going into the second round of the 7A playoffs and was a state semifinalist last year.

Chicago Hope Academy (8-2), which has an enrollment of 377.85 faced four playoff-bound teams in the regular season. Of those four games, the Eagles won 54-13 over Elgin St. Edward with a record of 5-5 and an enrollment of 630.30 and a 14-7 win over a Chicago St. Ignatius team with a 6-4 record and an enrollment of 1,454.

"That (Mount Carmel game) really prepared us for games like this coming up to this weekend," Kelly said. "I think our schedule has prepared us to play four quarters and play against quality opponents like GCMS."

The host Falcons go into Saturday's game on a 24-game winning streak, their last win coming via 76-6 score in the first round over Watseka last Friday.

"The kids played very well Friday night," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "Watseka had several injuries, so they weren't at their full capacity as a team, but our kids still walked away with some confidence. They played well and executed well, so we have confidence also.

"As a staff and a program, we're very excited to be moving on to the second round and getting an opportunity to face a private school from Chicago."

So far this year, no one has produced a closer loss to GCMS than 28 points, as the Falcons won their regular-season games by an average point differential of 46.4. The previous year, GCMS won the 2A state championship.

"We're extremely excited about the opportunity to advance to the second round. When you get into the state playoffs, at some point, you're going to play really good teams. Obviously, GCMS is a great team. They're the state champions. At some point, we knew we were going to face them. We're excited to play GCMS," Kelly said.

"The success they've had over the years has been pretty astounding, especially winning the state championship last year. Them dominating their season (this year) is really impressive. The kids are motivated, obviously, and are playing good football, so we're excited about the opportunity to play against them and looking forward to the challenge."

In each of the two times GCMS won in the second round during the previous three years, the second round provided a noticeably-tougher test than the first round. A 49-13 win in the first round of the 2015 1A playoffs over Mount Olive was followed by a 20-8 win over Winchester West Central and a 50-14 win in 2A over Lanark Eastland-Pearl City in 2017 was followed by a 24-6 victory over Savanna West Carroll.

"It seems like we've ran into some tough ones. We've had some tough second-round games that made us better in the playoffs, and this is nothing different. They've played a tough schedule, so they're battle-tested, and they're going to be ready to play. It's something that's nice to have. You want to play the best, and right now, Chicago Hope Academy has to be considered one of the better teams in 2A, so it's going to be a great opportunity to see where we're at," Allen said.

"They play a typical 5A, 6A or 7A schedule. They've played the bigger schools and competed with them, so I'm sure they're going to come down with confidence. They're a very good team. They're very athletic with a lot of good speed, so they do have a lot of confidence with the way they're playing right now."

Hope Academy's offense, which averaged 35.6 points per game, is led by quarterback Trevor Land, who threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns and had 42 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against New Lenox Providence Catholic in week six.

"He has an outstanding arm, and he's very quick and elusive when he runs the ball. He likes to run. If you attack too high and get upfield too far, he's going to come underneath you, and he's going to be tough to bring down, so we have to make sure we contain him."

Lefebian Fain had five catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns during that game.

"They have a couple of outstanding athletes," Allen said. "(Fain's and Neil Campbell's) speed is just phenomenal."

The line is led by 6-foot-4, 245-pound Patrick Ross.

"He gets off ball. He's quick, and he uses his hands well, so we're going to have to make sure we know where he's at at all times also."

Against Watseka, the GCMS defense -- which produced six shutouts and yielded an average of 2.7 points per game during the regular season -- did not allow a single first down in the first half.

"They fly around to the football," Kelly said. "They've got some really good team speed. Their linebackers play aggressive. They're just an aggressive team."

The Falcons also averaged 49.1 points per game during the regular season. Against Watseka, Jared Trantina had 149 rushing yards on just nine carries.

Ryland Holt is the GCMS school-record holder for most all-time touchdown receptions, and added to his mark with another reception against Watseka, while Bryce Barnes also had a catch that led to another GCMS touchdown.

"They've got a couple of great wide receivers. They have a great running game. They're a really balance team. They do some really good things on offense," Kelly said.

"They don't really have any holes. When you're watching film, you're always looking for something you could expose or take advantage, but on both sides ball, you don't see the holes that you might see against other teams, and that's what makes them a great team."

Unlike the past three years, GCMS has home-field advantage in the second round.

"Hopefully, that's going to give us an extra man on the football team," Allen said.

The Falcons' home field has natural grass, whereas Hope Academy has played all but one game this season on artificial turf.

"We're praying for a dry surface. You can't predict weather. The surface is the surface. Both teams have to play on it. We'll spend time practicing at a grass this week just to get more of a feel for making cuts and runs," Kelly said.

"At the end of the day, these kids grew up playing on grass fields. We were spoiled from the standpoint of playing most of our games on turf, but that's not going to be an excuse for anything that happens on Saturday."