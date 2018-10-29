IHSA football second-round predictions from the so-called experts

1A — No. 8 Fisher (8-2) at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (10-0)
1A — No. 6 Arcola (8-2) at No. 3 Concord Triopia (9-1)
1A — No. 13 Moweaqua Central A&M (7-3) at No. 12 Albion Edwards County (7-3)
2A — No. 8 Chicago Hope Academy (8-2) at No. 1 GCMS (10-0)
2A — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (9-1) at No. 3 Tuscola (9-1)
2A — No. 4 Pana (9-1) at Tri-Valley (6-4)
3A — No. 8 Anna-Jonesboro (8-2) at No. 1 Monticello (10-0)
3A — No. 2 Carlinville (10-0) at No. 10 PBL (7-3)
3A — No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (8-2) at No. 3 Eureka (9-1)
4A — No. 5 Pontiac (9-1) at No. 4 Rochester (9-1)
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (79-21)
Fisher
Triopia
Central A&M
GCMS
Tuscola
Pana
Monticello
Carlinville
M-R
Rochester
Fisher once again will have to defend a deadly passing attack, squaring off against the unbeaten Bombers led by Rantoul alum Steve Kirk, one of the finalists for the Eagles’ head coaching position two years ago. After taking out Cumberland, the Bunnies get another one against an LOVC school. The winner gets the inside track to a semifinal appearance after No. 4 Red Hill and No. 5 Madison were upset in the first round.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (83-17)
Fisher
Arcola
Central A&M
GCMS
Tuscola
Tri-Valley
Monticello
PBL
Eureka
Rochester
PBL, after picking up a big win this past weekend, continues to ride the momentum to another playoff victory.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (86-14)
Argenta-Oreana
Arcola
Central A&M
GCMS
Tuscola
Tri-Valley
Monticello
Carlinville
Eureka
Rochester
Although PBL proved that it can compete in the playoffs with its impressive win over Vandalia, a team like Carlinville that is undefeated, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A and is only two years removed from a state appearance will likely prove to be too much for the Panthers. Meanwhile, GCMS will move on to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years with a home win over Chicago Hope Academy.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (84-16)
Argenta-Oreana
Concord Triopia
Central A&M
GCMS
Tuscola
Tri-Valley
Monticello
Carlinville
Eureka
Rochester
Impressive road win by Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Vandalia. Carlinville’s offensive firepower, though, will be a stern test for PBL. Coach Jeff Graham’s Panthers play hard, but unbeaten Cavaliers are too much.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (79-21)
Argenta-Oreana
Concord Triopia
Central A&M
GCMS
Tuscola
Pana
Monticello
Carlinville
Eureka
Rochester
All area top seeds advance to Round 3.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (80-20)
Argenta-Oreana
Concord Triopia
Moweaqua Central A&M
GCMS
Tuscola
Pana
Monticello
Carlinville
No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville
Rochester
Yes, I’m picking against my alma mater. It’s not the first time). But my uncle coached at Monmouth, and Eureka was a basketball school when I attended (and, in my opinion, still is). Otherwise, I’m high on lots of favorites again this week.
