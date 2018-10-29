IHSA football second-round predictions from the so-called experts

1A — No. 8 Fisher (8-2) at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (10-0)

1A — No. 6 Arcola (8-2) at No. 3 Concord Triopia (9-1)

1A — No. 13 Moweaqua Central A&M (7-3) at No. 12 Albion Edwards County (7-3)

2A — No. 8 Chicago Hope Academy (8-2) at No. 1 GCMS (10-0)

2A — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (9-1) at No. 3 Tuscola (9-1)

2A — No. 4 Pana (9-1) at Tri-Valley (6-4)

3A — No. 8 Anna-Jonesboro (8-2) at No. 1 Monticello (10-0)

3A — No. 2 Carlinville (10-0) at No. 10 PBL (7-3)

3A — No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (8-2) at No. 3 Eureka (9-1)

4A — No. 5 Pontiac (9-1) at No. 4 Rochester (9-1)



Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (79-21)

Fisher

Triopia

Central A&M

GCMS

Tuscola

Pana

Monticello

Carlinville

M-R

Rochester



Fisher once again will have to defend a deadly passing attack, squaring off against the unbeaten Bombers led by Rantoul alum Steve Kirk, one of the finalists for the Eagles’ head coaching position two years ago. After taking out Cumberland, the Bunnies get another one against an LOVC school. The winner gets the inside track to a semifinal appearance after No. 4 Red Hill and No. 5 Madison were upset in the first round.



Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (83-17)

Fisher

Arcola

Central A&M

GCMS

Tuscola

Tri-Valley

Monticello

PBL

Eureka

Rochester



PBL, after picking up a big win this past weekend, continues to ride the momentum to another playoff victory.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (86-14)

Argenta-Oreana

Arcola

Central A&M

GCMS

Tuscola

Tri-Valley

Monticello

Carlinville

Eureka

Rochester



Although PBL proved that it can compete in the playoffs with its impressive win over Vandalia, a team like Carlinville that is undefeated, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A and is only two years removed from a state appearance will likely prove to be too much for the Panthers. Meanwhile, GCMS will move on to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years with a home win over Chicago Hope Academy.



Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (84-16)

Argenta-Oreana

Concord Triopia

Central A&M

GCMS

Tuscola

Tri-Valley

Monticello

Carlinville

Eureka

Rochester



Impressive road win by Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Vandalia. Carlinville’s offensive firepower, though, will be a stern test for PBL. Coach Jeff Graham’s Panthers play hard, but unbeaten Cavaliers are too much.



Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (79-21)

Argenta-Oreana

Concord Triopia

Central A&M

GCMS

Tuscola

Pana

Monticello

Carlinville

Eureka

Rochester



All area top seeds advance to Round 3.



Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (80-20)

Argenta-Oreana

Concord Triopia

Moweaqua Central A&M

GCMS

Tuscola

Pana

Monticello

Carlinville

No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville

Rochester



Yes, I’m picking against my alma mater. It’s not the first time). But my uncle coached at Monmouth, and Eureka was a basketball school when I attended (and, in my opinion, still is). Otherwise, I’m high on lots of favorites again this week.