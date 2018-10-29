PBL football to host state-ranked Carlinville in second round of IHSA Class 3A playoffs

PAXTON -- If Paxton-Buckley-Loda has only one advantage over the No. 2-ranked Class 3A team in Carlinville, it is home-field advantage.

The Panthers will host Carlinville at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zimmerman Field.

"It's always nice to be home," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "We have our home fans and community involved. The support here at PBL is absolutely phenomenal. We always have big crowds and just a good support base. It's nice to be at home. We don't go on the road. We don't travel. It is a tall task. Carlinville's a really good, solid football team. It's going to be a lot of fun."

The Panthers are at home for the second round due to an IHSA rule that reads: "The school that has hosted fewer times during the current playoff series hosts the game. If both teams have hosted an equal number of times, the higher seed hosts."

In the first round, 10th-seeded PBL (7-3) defeated No. 7-seed Vandalia 33-6 after a 135-mile south-bound bus ride. Second-seeded Carlinville (10-0) defeated East Alton-Wood River 47-8 at home.

"I think it's a great matchup," Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday said. "Both of us run similar styles of offense. It's a good matchup on paper, and I think it's what the IHSA playoffs should be about -- playing someone different."

With the first-round win, PBL improved its record on the road to 5-0, compared to 2-3 at home, a fact that was acknowledged in an interview Graham did with The News-Gazette.

"We were laughing about it, and we were (jokingly saying) maybe we can go on the road and play this one, but we're always happy to be at home," Graham said.

For Carlinville, the 157-mile bus ride to Zimmerman Field is not unfamiliar territory.

The Cavaliers are in the playoffs for the 12th straight year -- a stretch that has included road games against long-distance teams such as Newton and St. Joseph- Ogden.

"I think those are always things that you have to make sure you counter -- make sure kids are fed, that type of thing," Easterday said. "We've done those things before in the past. Hopefully, we'll get those things handled today, and it won't be an issue."

Prior to going undefeated through the regular season, Carlinville went 10-2 last year and appeared in the state championship game in 2016.

"We have some playoff experience, obviously," Easterday said. "Hopefully, that will play a hand. We have 18 seniors who have been down this road before."

For PBL, Saturday's game will be its second straight against a South Central Conference opponent. Against Vandalia, the Panthers built a 33-0 halftime lead en route to their victory.

"Obviously, winning in round one could give our kids some much-needed confidence going into round two," Graham said. "We'll come out this week and prepare for another good team and work hard this week."

***

The Panthers' defense produced four sacks, eight tackles for loss and three interceptions against Vandalia.

"I thought they had a good defensive scheme on Saturday," Easterday said. "They were going to pressure (Vandalia's quarterback), and they got that done. They caused Vandalia some havoc. They have good defensive backs, so we'll have our work cut out for us there in terms of those packages -- making sure that we can have the right pass protections called with the right plays in order to help counter that."

Graham said he knows the game plan will have to be altered a bit for Carlinville's offense.

"It's always nice to pressure the quarterback, but they do run a lot of bubbles, outs and quick-hitters. (Quarterback Jarret) Easterday gets the ball off quickly. We'll have to try to come from different ways, and our defensive backfield will just have to step up and protect," Graham said.

"They use the width of the football field really well, so it's going to spread our defensive backfield out a little bit, and then when you do that, they do a nice job of throwing the verticals. It's going to be a challenge, but I think our kids will come out to practice and embrace the challenge and work out this week."

Carlinville's offense has scored 50.4 points per game and produced 4,043 total yards.

"Their offense is explosive," Graham said. "They've got a couple of guys who will run the ball, but Jarret (Easterday) can throw the ball very well. He sees the field really well and does a nice job running that offense. It's explosive."

Jarret Easterday has passed for 2,418 yards and 35 touchdowns while also scoring seven rushing touchdowns.

"Their quarterback runs the offense really well," Graham said. "He doesn't miss on very many passes, and he can run the ball himself. He's got a lot of targets."

Kyle Dixon has caught 54 passes for 1,069 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Cavaliers while Jake Ambuel has 43 receptions for 501 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"We have a couple of good receivers that we use," Chad Easterday said. "Statistically, we've been able to throw it a little more than normal this year."

The Cavaliers' ground attack has produced 1,511 yards and 27 touchdowns.

"We've kind of evolved over the last couple of years. We're more of a take what the defense gives you type of offense," Chad Easterday said. "We have some great running backs as well. Their numbers may be down a little bit than they have been in the past."

Ethan Wallace has rushed for 537 yards and four touchdowns for four touchdowns while Colton Delong has 398 yards and eight touchdowns.

"They can run the ball, too. Colton Delong is a quick, hard-nosed runner," Graham said. "I was impressed with Ethan Wallace."

***

Gavin Coplea accounted for four of PBL's five touchdowns against Vandalia, two via passes along with a couple of rushing touchdowns.

"He looks like a good athlete," Easterday said.

The sophomore Coplea was making his first start since week one. During the regular season, junior Gunner Belt passed for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Panthers.

"We're going to approach this week like all other weeks," Graham said. "Gavin will start out taking snaps, and Gunner will get his snaps as well."

Should Coplea be under under, Belt will take the slotback position on offense.

"He does an unbelievable job of that as well. Both of those kids are very unselfish," Graham said. "They will do whatever it takes for PBL football. We'll work both of them out again at quarterback this week. Both of them bring positive things to our team. We'll continue to do that."

Senior running back T.J. Jones has rushed for 1,084 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"They have a great running back. He gets downhill in a hurry," Easterday said. "They're very diverse with him in terms of what they do with him of offense. They like him in the slot. They like him in the backfield. We're definitely going to have to get him stopped in order to get the momentum of the game."

The Panthers' leading receiver, senior Mason Ecker (19 receptions, 531 yards and seven touchdowns) left last Saturday's game, but Graham said he expects Ecker to be available for the second round.

"I think Mason will be OK. He was dinged up a little bit there," Graham said. "He'll be a little sore for a couple of days, but I think he'll be fine."

Carlinville's defense has yielded only 8.1 points per game.

"Defensively, they're strong. Up front, they come off the ball really well. In the defensive backfield, they really have a nose for the ball," Graham said. "They mix it up defensively. They'll come in and stack the box against you when you spread it out, or they'll get back in their normal front. They do a lot of different things there as well."

Kyle Dixon has five interceptions and three fumble recoveries, along with 46 tackles and five tackles for loss, for the Cavaliers.

"I was really impressed with Kyle Dixon," Graham said. "He's all over the place and does a nice job for them at safety."