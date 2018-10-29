PBL FOOTBALL SEASON STATS
PASSING
Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs
Gunner Belt 41-94-979-11-5
Gavin Coplea 11-53-169-2-4
TEAM 52-147-1,148-13-9
RUSHING
Name Car.-yds.-TDs
T.J. Jones 170-1,084-14
Kyle Poll 53-253-2
Gavin Coplea 37-239-5
Gunner Belt 55-168-1
Hunter Anderson 22-86-0
Keyn Humes 5-29-2
Drake Schrodt 2-5-0
Mason Ecker 1-4-0
TEAM 345-1,868-24
RECEIVING
Name Rec.-yds.-TDs
Mason Ecker 19-531-7
Austin Gooden 11-159-1
Hunter Anderson 5-148-0
Tristan Hauersperger 3-126-2
Keyn Humes 6-118-2
Kyle Poll 1-31-1
Gunner Belt 1-13-0
T.J. Jones 2-11-0
Drake Schrodt 1-11-0
TEAM 51-1,148-13
TACKLES
Name Tot.-TFL-Sacks
Austin Gooden 52.5-13-3
Andrew Swanson 44-4-1
Dalton Busboom 38-12-0.5
Jake Rich 38-9.5-1
Mason Ecker 33-2.5-0
Tristan Hauersperger 32.5-2-0
Hunter Anderson 30-5-0
Gunner Belt 26.5-0-0
Alex Rueck 25.5-7-0.5
Luke Cowan 23-5.5-0
Keyn Humes 18-0-0
Chase Elson 15-0.5-0
Kyle Poll 14.5-3.5-0
T.J. Jones 11.5-4-0
Clayton Robidoux 6-1.5-0
Calvin Foster 5.5-0.5-0
Jalen Hutchcraft 3.5-0.5-0
Christian Denam 2.5-0-0
Riley Cuppernell 2-0-0
Drake Schrodt 2-0-0
Evan Bristle 1-0-0
Tanner Bowen 1-0-0
Jarred Gronsky 1-0-0
Drew Diesburg 0.5-0-0
TEAM 427-71-6
INTERCEPTIONS
Name INTs
Tristan Hauersperger 3
Mason Ecker 2
Austin Gooden 2
Kyle Poll 2
Andrew Swanson 2
Hunter Anderson 1
Chase Elson 1
TEAM 13
FORCED FUMBLES
Name FFs
Dalton Busboom 2
Austin Gooden 1
Keyn Humes 1
TEAM 5
