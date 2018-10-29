Last week, I actually thought I was being a little harsh with my prediction on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Watseka.

While many who have followed high school football in this area would have predicted a blowout victory for the Falcons, there was a part of me that thought my projection of a 56-0 score for GCMS’s win might have been a little much. After all, it is the playoffs, and every team that gets in is at least somewhat decent, so that part of me thought that I should have given Watseka more of a chance to put up a fight.

Boy, was that part of me wrong.

While Watseka did score more points than I projected, the final scored actually ended up being more lopsided than I not only predicted, but thought was possible in a playoff setting.

Aside from Jameson Cluver’s kickoff for a touchdown for Watseka, GCMS was simply on a higher level of talent and execution in every facet of the game of football.

With the 70-point blowout win, GCMS is moving on to the second round of the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

In each of the two times GCMS won in the second round during the previous three years, the second round provided a noticeably-tougher test than the first round. A 49-13 win in the first round of the 2015 1A playoffs over Mount Olive was followed by a 20-8 win over Winchester West Central and a 50-14 win in 2A over Lanark Eastland-Pearl City in 2017 was followed by a 24-6 victory over Savanna West Carroll.

This year does not fare to be too different as the Falcons (10-0) host Chicago Hope Academy (8-2).

The 2A schools GCMS and Hope Academy have enrollments of 312 and 377.85, respectively. Of the four playoff-bound teams the Eagles faced this season, two resulted in wins, including a 54-13 over an Elgin St. Edward team with an enrollment of 630.30 and a 14-7 win over a Chicago St. Ignatius team with an enrollment of 1,454.

Such competition against bigger schools should help Hope Academy keep things close when they visit Gibson City, but GCMS — which outscored its regular-season opponents by an average point differential of 46.4 prior to its playoff blowout against Watseka — has proven time after time during its 24-game winning streak to be capable of overcoming any obstacle.

Predicted score: GCMS 24, Chicago Hope Academy 14