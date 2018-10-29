Prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia, a fan gifted to me a seat cushion.

It was certainly a nice gesture, and I am very thankful. I’m also thankful for the 135-mile ride on the fan bus — and my company, which does not have to pay for the mileage it would have if I drove to Vandalia, probably appreciates it as well.

That being said, there was a cynical side of me that let a pessimistic thought get into my head regarding the seat cushion, which the fan said himself was used for sitting in the bleachers during basketball season — have fans of PBL athletics already shifted away from football season? Were they that unsure that the Panthers would pull off the upset over Vandalia?

I am sure that’s not the case. I’m sure that, like the majority of the so-called experts who have been making their football predictions on a weekly basis for publication in the Ford County Record, the PBL football fans who made the trip to Vandalia were optimistic that their team would return to Paxton victorious.

Assuming that was the case, their faith was quickly rewarded as PBL built a 33-0 halftime lead en route to its 33-6 victory.

Some things about that game have me feeling a bit optimistic about the Panthers’ chances as they host their second-round game against Carlinville.

The 33-0 halftime lead showed that PBL could compete against teams in the South Central Conference, where both Vandalia and Carlinville play. In fact, the Cavaliers’ 64-28 victory in week seven over Vandalia was one of four games they played against playoff-bound teams in the regular season, compared to six for PBL.

Carlinville’s offense also seems to use the passing game more than the running game, as its quarterback, Jarret Easterday, passed for 2,418 yards while Ethan Wallace is the Cavaliers’ leading rusher with 537 yards. Against Vandalia, PBL’s defense recorded nine sacks and three interceptions.

The Panthers also have a 1,000-yard rusher on their team in T.J. Jones. Anybody who has experience attending high school football playoff games in November knows that the weather can sometimes hamper — or in extreme cases, negate — the passing game. If there is precipitation, or a strong wind, it looks like it could play to PBL’s advantage.

With all that said, my cynical thoughts are prevailing as PBL seeks to pull off the upset against a Carlinville team that was ranked No. 2 in 3A in last week’s Associated Press poll.

The Cavaliers have produced over 4,000 yards of total offense so far this year and averaged over 50 points per game during the regular season. Their defense hasn’t been too bad, either, yielding only 8.2 points per game during the regular season.

That will likely prove to be too much for a PBL team that, frankly, had to play on the road in the first round of the playoffs for a reason.

If I’m wrong about my cynicism, good. Just like all the other times I shaved my beard after wrongfully picking an area team to lose, I could use a shave.

If I’m right, I can at least look forward to watching basketball games in comfort.

Predicted score: Carlinville 35, PBL 28