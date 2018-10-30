PBL JH girls basketball teams lose to Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 31-14 to Cissna Park on Monday, Oct. 29.

Losa Suaava led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Kate Wilson and Trixie Johnson each added two points.

"It was just one of those nights that we just didn't play well. We did get Kate Wilson back from an injury and she played really well on both ends of the court," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "I have a lot of confidence in this team and I know they will bounce back."

The PBL seventh-grade team lost to Cissna Park as well via 26-16 score.

Aubree Gooden had a team-high eight points for PBL while Bailey Bruns had six points and Brooke Kleinert had two points.

"It was a tough loss against a very athletic Cissna Park team. We really played well in the first half of the game defensively," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "I saw some amazing boxing out on the boards and some girls getting some offensive put backs which was great. However, when we came out from halftime, we had a very hard time taking care of the basketball and suffered several turnovers that ultimately lost us the game.

"Being outscored 10-0 in the third quarter was the difference maker for this game. We have to find a way to come out from halftime with some energy and willingness to get after the basketball. Hat's off to Cissna on their defense that quarter -- they really played aggressive and cause us to get a little flustered at times."

MONDAY, Oct. 29

8th-grade girls

Cissna Park 31, PBL 14

PBL 4 4 4 2 -- 14

CP 8 7 14 2 -- 31

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 1-0-2, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-0-10, Emily Robidoux 0-0-0, Aubrey Gooden 0-0-0. Totals 7-0-14.

Cissna Park

Addison Seggebruch 3-1-7, Mikayla Knake 9-1-20, Regan King 0-0-0, Riley Maul 0-0-0, Tricia Karas 0-0-0, Brooklyn Stadeli 2-0-4. Totals 14-2-31.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park (Knake).

7th-grade girls

Cissna Park 26, PBL 16

PBL 6 4 0 6 -- 16

CP 4 6 10 6 -- 26

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Mady Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 4-0-8, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 3-0-6, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 8-0-16.

Cissna Park

Julia Edelman 1-0-2, Addy Seggebruch 2-0-4, Regan King 0-0-0, Kylie Clark 2-0-4, Morgan Sinn 0-0-0, Brooklyn Stadeli 1-0-2, Addison Lucht 5-0-10, Ava Seggebruch 1-0-2, Autumn Reutter 1-0-2. Totals 13-0-26.