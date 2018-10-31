PBL eighth-grade girls basketball defeats Prairieview-Ogden; seventh-graders lose to PV-O

THOMASBORO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 33-29 Tuesday, Oct. 30, over Prairieview-Ogden.

After going into halftime trailing 12-10, PBL outscored P-O 13-6 in the third quarter as Emily Robidoux and Losa Suaava scored seven and six points, respectively, for the Panthers.

Robidoux and Suaava would each finish the game in the double-digit scoring column with 15 and 13 points, respectively, while Trixie Johnson added five points.

"It was nice to get back in the win column last night," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "I was very proud of the teams effort on both ends of the court last night. They definitely showed some passion for the game.

"Our record is now 8-6 and I have been stressing to the girls how important each game is in terms of our seeding for regionals. I am hoping we turned a corner last night. We have a tough stretch of games ahead of us, including Monticello tomorrow night and then a rematch with Prairie Central on Monday."

The PBL seventh-grade girls lost 24-12.

Bailey Bruns led the Panthers with four points while Bailey Luebchow and Brooke Kleinert each had three points and Mackenzie Swan had two points.

"I can't faulter their efforts. These girls give it all they have on the court. They are diving for balls, sprinting to the paint, and overall giving all they have physically. We are struggling right now getting the ball to fall. We had several opportunities to score several more points last night, but just couldn't finish," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said.

"We have another tough game tomorrow night against Monticello. They are new to our schedule and we look forward to the competition they will bring."

TUESDAY, Oct. 30

8th-grade girls

PBL 33, Prairieview-Ogden 29

PBL 4 6 13 10 -- 33

PVO 6 6 6 11 -- 29

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 2-1-5, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-3-13, Emily Robidoux 6-2-15. Totals 13-6-33.

Prairieview-Ogden

Haley 2-7-11, Lannert 0-0-0, Frerichs 2-0-4, Ward 2-2-6, Sweet 0-0-0, Harms 2-1-5, Eichelberger 0-0-0, Maddock 0-1-1, Gula 1-0-2. Totals 9-11-29.

3-pointers -- PBL (Robidoux).

7th-grade girls

Prairieview-Ogden 24, PBL 12

PBL 6 0 4 2 -- 12

PVO 10 8 4 2 -- 24

PBL

Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 1-0-2, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 1-1-3, Bailey Bruns 1-2-4, Brooke Kleinert 1-1-3. Totals 4-4-12.

Prairieview-Ogden

Amaya Gula 0-0-0, Lauren Lannert 1-0-2, Jayci Hayes 0-0-0, Mya Bott 1-0-2, Addison Ross 1-0-2, Haley Hederberg 3-0-6, Aubrey Bott 0-0-0, Sammy Uden 0-0-0, Ellie Ward 5-0-10, Grace Goldenstein 0-0-0, Zoey Sweet 1-0-2. Totals 12-0-24.