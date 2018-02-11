PBL JH boys basketball teams start season with wins over Tri-Point

PIPER CITY — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 57-5 in its season opener Thursday over Tri-Point.

PBL’s seventh-grade team won as well by a score of 38-5.

Ethan Donaldson led the Panthers with 14 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Aiden Johnson and Jeremiah Ager each scored six first-quarter points en route to finishing the game with eight points.

Kayden Snelling scored four of his six points in the second quarter while Kendall Swanson also had six points, including four in the first quarter.

Cole Purvis and Ty Graham each had four points while Beau Kleinert had three points and Mason Uden and Chase Ratcliff each added two points.



8th-grade boys

PBL 57, Tri-Point 5

PBL (1-0)

Cole Purvis 2-0-4, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 1-0-2, Ty Graham 2-0-4, Chase Ratcliff 1-0-2, Ethan Donaldson 6-0-14, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 4-0-8, Jeremiah Ager 4-0-8, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 3-0-6, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 1-1-3, Kendall Swanson 3-0-6. Totals 27-1-57.

3-pointers — PBL 2 (Donaldson 2).