PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Monticello

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 29-16 Thursday over Monticello.

The Panthers outscored Monticello 6-3 in the first quarter as Emily Robidoux and Morgan Uden each made a basket and Losa Suaava made two free throws. In the second quarter, Robidoux and Suaava had eight points and Trixie Johnson added a free throw as PBL went into halftime leading 17-8.

Suaava scored another six points in the third quarter as PBL entered the fourth leading 23-14. In the fourth quarter, Suaava made a basket while Robidoux scored four points.

Suaava and Robidoux finished the game with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Uden had two points and Johnson had one point.

"The girls played an awesome game last night all the way around. I can't say enough about their passion, desire and want-to last night," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We have been talking more and more about what it takes to play at a higher level and to be able to beat good teams and it has to come from within. Yes, having athletic ability is great, but having that passion, desire and want to for the game makes you strive to be better.

"The eighth-grade team has really been focusing on their defense and freethrows. In the game vs. PVO on Tuesday they shot 6-for-24, and thankfully, we were able to hold on and win. In close games, free throws are what is going to win ball games. Last night, they were 7-for-8, which is a huge improvement. Next week we travel to Prairie Central for a rematch of the TCC championship game. I am hoping that they will come fired up and ready to beat them on their home court."

The PBL seventh-grade team won 19-9 over Monticello.

"A huge win last night against a very athletic Monticello team. This is our first time playing Monticello, so we really didn't know what to anticipate except that they are always very competitive and go far in the post season," PBL seventh-grade Stacy Johnson. "This week we have changed our game plan a little bit playing more back to how we were playing at the start of the season defensively.

"I think by putting a little bit more pressure on the ball, we have been able to force some turnovers and in turn some points. We continue to struggle getting the ball through the hoop, but our girls don't give up. I keep telling them to keep after it and continue to work hard and it will start to all come together all four quarters. Hopefully before our post season in a couple of weeks, we will see the girls put four consecutive quarters of play together."

The Panthers took an 8-0 lead as Bailey Bruns scored six points and Bailey Luebchow added two points.

After PBL was held scoreless through the second and third quarters as Monticello reduced its deficit to 8-7, the Panthers outscored the Sages 11-2 in the fourth quarter as Bruns had five points and Brooke Kleinert, Mady Kaiser and Luebchow each had two points.

Bruns finished the game with 11 points while Luebchow had four points and Kaiser and Kleinert each had two points.

"Bailey Bruns continues to do a nice job running our offense and finishing on her steals," Johnson said. "Running the point is not an easy job as a seventh-grader, but she is improving every game in this role. Brooke Kleinert and Mackenzie Swan have really stepped it up on defense and are forcing a lot of turnovers which has been fun to watch.

"It was also nice to see Mady Kaiser score a basket last night. and be excited. We are super proud of all of our girls. They are a wonderful group of young ladies who have been very supportive of one another and have accepted their role on this team with pride and class."

8th-grade girls

PBL 29, Monticello 16

MON 3 5 6 2 -- 16

PBL 6 11 6 6 -- 29

Monticello

Griffith 0-0-0, Dyer 0-0-0, J.D. Huddleston 1-1-3, Kaley Wittig 3-0-6, McKenna Stumpf 1-1-3, Sofia Beery 1-0-2, Joe Maxey 1-0-2. Totals 7-2-16.

PBL

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-1-1, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-4-14, Emily Robidoux 5-2-12. Totals 11-7-29.

7th-grade girls

PBL 19, Monticello 9

MON 0 3 4 2 -- 9

PBL 8 0 0 11 -- 19

Monticello

Lynnsay Treyborn 0-0-0, Marrissa Miller 0-0-0, Emma Hillard 0-0-0, Jobi Smith 1-0-2, Vidni Patel 0-0-0, Louisa Rudolph 0-0-0, Taylor Dyer 0-0-0, Cadence Kaffett 0-0-0, Kanri VanVleet 0-0-0, Makayla Smithetoc 2-1-5, Kayden Wilhelm 1-0-2, Reese Patton 0-0-0. Totals 4-1-9.

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Mady Kaiser 1-0-2, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 2-0-4, Bailey Bruns 5-1-11, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0, Bunag 0-0-0, Lavender 0-0-0, Putnam 0-0-0. Totals 9-1-19.