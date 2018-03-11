PBL football ends season with 40-7 loss to Carlinville in second round of IHSA Class 3A playoffs

PBL’s Keyn Humes exchanges in a hug with head coach Jeff Graham after the Panthers lost to Carlinville in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on Saturday.

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s football season came to an end in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs as the No. 2-ranked 3A team in the state — Carlinville — built a 40-0 halftime lead en route to a 40-7 victory.

The Panthers ended their season with a record of 7-4. Their lone score came via a 3-yard touchdown run by Gunner Belt with 5:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown was set up by a tackle by Belt as Carlinville attempted to punt on its previous play, but after a high snap, Belt recorded the tackle on Carlinville’s 3-yard line.

“I told them at halftime, like I normally do, that they have two choices. One’s a negative choice, which is pouting and feeling sorry for yourself, and the other choice is to come out and keep playing hard and show good, tough character, and that’s what we did in the second half,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

The Panthers are saying goodbye to 11 seniors, including their leading rusher — T.J. Jones — their leading receiver — Mason Ecker — and their leading tacklers,

Austin Gooden and Andrew Swanson. They are also returning their two starting quarterbacks from this season — junior Belt and sophomore Gavin Coplea.

“I’m proud of these guys. I’m proud of our seniors,” Graham said. “I love them all.”

After scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run on Carlinville’s opening possession, Dixon caught five scoring passes from Jarret Easterday.

“The first thing I said when I watched the film (last weekend), I looked at my coaches and said, ‘(Dixon’s) the real deal. This kid’s an athlete,’ and it showed today," Graham said. "He’s just a good player. He’s fast. He’s physical.”

Dixon also grabbed one of two first-half interceptions off PBL quarterback Gavin Coplea, who had a pass picked off by Chase Michaelis on the Panthers’ first possession of the game.

The Panthers went into halftime with only six yards of total offense and two first downs — one on a Cavaliers (11-0) pass-interference penalty. They finished the game with 17 yards of total offense.

“We tried everything we could (to get the offense going), but we just didn’t get it done offensively,” Graham said.



Carlinville 40, PBL 7

CAR 27 13 0 0 — 40

PBL 0 0 0 7 — 7

Scoring summary

C -- Dixon 3 run (pass failed)

C -- Dixon 53 pass from Easterday (Schmidt kick)

C -- Dixon 11 pass from Easterday (Schmidt kick)

C -- Dixon 28 pass from Easterday (Schmidt kick)

C -- Dixon 10 pass from Easterday (kick failed)

C -- Dixon 62 pass from Easterday (Schmidt kick)

P — Belt 3 run (Humes kick)