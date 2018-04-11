Sam Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had five tackles for Culver-Stockton in a 38-35 win Saturday over Peru State.

Alex Rosenbaum -- The 2018 GCMS graduate participated for a Culver-Stockton football team that gained 402 total yards of offense in its win over Peru State.

Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had three tackles for Knox College in a 40-7 loss to Monmouth College on Saturday.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 313 yards of total offense in a 49-20 loss Saturday to Missouri S&T.

Josh Brocato -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 11th with a time of 26:57.8 for Indiana Wesleyan in Saturday's Crossroads Cross County Championships at Upland, Indiana.

Kassidi Burton -- As of Sunday, the former Tri-Point volleyball standout has 388 kills, 275 digs and 15 blocks for Kankakee Community College.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Sunday, the 2017 PBL graduate has 264 kills, 94 blocks and 38 digs for Parkland College's volleyball team.

Mikayla Baillie -- As of Sunday, the former GCMS girls basketball standout has three rebounds for Indiana Wesleyan through two games played.