PBL cross country runners compete at IHSA Class 1A state meet

PEORIA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished 20th at Saturday's IHSA Class 1A state meet.

The Panthers scored a 460 while Ryder James finished with a 12th-place medal with a time of 15:17.42.

Alec St. Julien finished 91st with a time of 16:17.86 while Jesse Barfield placed 152nd with a time of 17:04.03. Erik Reck finished 170th with a time of 17:17.7 and Jordan Giese finished 171st with a time of 17:20.66.

Keagan Busboom finished 172nd with a time of 17:22.57 while Ashton Goss placed 176th with a time of 17:27.55.

On the girls' side, PBL's Evie Ellis finished 88th with a time of 19:25.04.

IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET

At Detweiller Park, Peoria

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 139; 2. Elmwood, 143; 3. Monticello, 189; 4. Stanford Olympia, 219; 5. Urbana University High School, 226; 6. Robinson, 231; 7. El Paso-Gridley, 240; 8. Chicago University High School, 282; 9. Niles Northridge Prep, 282; 10. Eureka, 283; 11. Athens, 292; 12. Freeburg, 318; 13. Seneca, 341; 14. Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 379; 15. Rock Falls, 390; 16. Winnebago, 408; 17. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 418; 18. Toledo Cumberland, 448; 19. Benton, 449; 20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 460; 21. Marshall, 472; 22. Steeleville, 480; 23. Herscher, 494; 24. Roxana, 495; 25. Pontiac, 517; 26. Joliet Catholic Academy, 525.

Top individuals

1. Christopher Collet (Seneca) 14:45.25; 2. Garrett Dixon (Monticello) 14:56.88; 3. Negus Bogard (Robinson) 15:06.15; 4. Jackson Stewart (St. Teresa) 15:07.67; 5. Dawson Smith (Rock Falls) 15:10.45; 6. Spencer Mauch (Newman) 15:10.77; 7. Miles Sheppard (Hamilton) 15:11.42; 8. Colby Johnson (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) 15:12.05; 9. Cort Ross (Casey-Westfield) 15:13.46; 10. Noah Smith (El Paso-Gridley) 15:14.06; 11. Drew Rogers (Herscher) 15:16.56; 12. Ryder James (PBL) 15:17.42; 13. Isaiah Ditta (Clifton Central) 15:18.8; 14. Leland Sumer (Tremont) 15:19.91; 15. Cameron Woodard (Tolono Unity) 15:20.05; 16. Jeremy Snejberg (Clifton Central) 15:22.87; 17. Cree Stumpf (Roxana) 15:25.13; 18. Shay Hafner (Newman) 15:27.27; 19. Noah McIntyre (Athens) 15:27.57; 20. Aryan Lalwani (Urbana Uni) 15:29.78; 21. Layton Hall (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 15:30.93; 22. Caelin Foley (Galva) 15:31.58; 23. Tristan Olpin (Rockford Keith Country Day) 15:31.9; 24. Matt Gedraitis (Westmont) 15:32; 25. Kyle Johnson (Eureka) 15:34.27.

Other PBL results -- 91. Alec St. Julien, 16:17.86; 152. Jesse Barfield, 17:04.03; 170. Erik Reck, 17:17.7; 171. Jordan Giese, 17:20.66; 172. Keagan Busboom, 17:22.57; 176. Ashton Goss, 17:27.55.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 84; 2. Rock Falls, 123; 3. Tolono Unity, 130; 4. Winnebago, 211; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 226; 6. Elmhurst IC Catholic, 234; 7. El Paso-Gridley, 246; 8. Williamsville, 251; 9. Rockford Christian, 255; 10. Herscher, 258; 11. Stanford Olympia, 273; 12. Pleasant Plains, 280; 13. Monticello, 289; 14. Teutopolis, 369; 15. Urbana University, 375; 16. Freeburg, 407; 17. DuQuoin, 409; 18. Beecher, 448; 19. Toulon Stark County, 485; 20. Seneca, 513; 21. Roxana, 542; 22. Kankakee McNamara, 565; 23. Clifton Central, 594; 24. Okawville, 601; 25. Pinckneyville, 610.

Top individuals

1. Emma Argo (Eureka) 16:59.73; 2. Lydia Roller (Staunton) 17:18.16; 3. Amelia McLain (Benton) 17:26.77; 4. Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) 17:29.03; 5. Karlie Hey (Newman) 17:29.45; 6. Maya Stovall (Macomb) 17:29.78; 7. Julia Wolke (Arlington Heights Christ) 17:35.16; 8. Carly Manchester (IC Catholic) 17:39.73; 9. Payne Turney (Clinton) 17:41.27; 10. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 17:42.43; 11. Fran Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 17:43.51; 12. Bailee Fortney (Rock Falls) 17:43.95; 13. Natalia Martino (Winnebago) 17:45.27; 14. Alexi Fogo (Eureka) 17:46.33; 15. Caroline Swaltney (Williamsville) 17:48.56; 16. Gabrielle Spain (Shelbyville) 17:54.13; 17. Molly Raymond (Herscher) 17:59.25; 18. Bailey Harris (Knoxville) 18:00.26; 19. Caroline Bachert (Tolono Unity) 18:02.23; 20. Tori Fasano (Beecher) 18:02.81; 21. Cassidy Bagby (St. Joseph-Ogden) 18:04.14; 22. Hailey Janssen (Beecher) 18:07.26; 23. Katie Erb (Winnebago) 18:11.76; 24. Tessa Wiegand (Eureka) 18:12.78; 25. Anika Kimme (Urbana Uni) 18:15.43.

PBL results -- 88. Evie Ellis, 19:25.04.